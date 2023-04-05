Nicola Sturgeon’s husband ‘arrested in SNP finance investigation’

Peter Murrell (R), husband of Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, is understood to have been arrested by police. File photograph: PA Images

The husband of Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Scottish National Party finances, the BBC has reported.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday a man (58) had been arrested as part of investigation into funding at the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The BBC said Peter Murrell was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning.

The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than £600,000 (€684,300) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017 that was supposed to have been ringfenced for spending on that issue but was missing from party’s filed accounts.

The SNP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police Scotland said officers are also searching a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further,” the police said.

Mr Murrell stepped down as SNP chief executive during the party’s recent leadership campaign. – Agencies