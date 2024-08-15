Russia’s Glushkov district to be evacuated as Ukrainian forces advance

A Ukrainian military vehicle passes a roadside crater minutes after a Russian strike near the border in the Sumy region of Ukraine. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Authorities in Russia’s Kursk region have decided to evacuate the population of its Glushkov district, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said late on Wednesday, amid the continued advance of Ukrainian forces into the border region.

The district directly borders Ukraine and has a population of about 20,000. Mr Smirnov said on the Telegram messaging app that police and other state bodies would co-ordinate the evacuation process.

Ukraine said on Wednesday its cross-border invasion had advanced 1-2km into the Kursk region since the start of the day and that its troops had finished clearing the Russian border town of Sudzha of Moscow’s forces.

Russian officials have said that nearly 200,000 people were being evacuated following the attack.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said on Thursday it shot down all 29 Russia-launched drones over eight Ukrainian regions during an overnight attack, which officials said caused minor damage.

Russia also launched three Kh-59 guided missiles during the attack, the air force said in a statement.

The governor of the central region of Cherkasy said debris damaged windows in one private business, while the governors of the Kyiv, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions reported no hits to infrastructure or casualties.

[ Russia strikes back at Ukrainian forces in Kursk region using missiles and dronesOpens in new window ]

The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said the air force shot down five drones there without offering details on damage.

Eight more drones were downed over the southern region of Kherson, its governor said. Various Russian attacks in this region killed one person and injured 13 more over the past day, he said.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024