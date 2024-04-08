Russia-Ukraine war: UN nuclear watchdog condemns drone strike on Zaporizhzhia plant

The UN nuclear watchdog has urged restraint after the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was attacked on Sunday. Photograph: AP

The UN nuclear watchdog has urged restraint after the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was attacked on Sunday.

Rafael Grossi at the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed at least three direct hits against the site’s main reactor containment structures.

Such attacks “significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident”, he said.

Russian officials at the plant claimed the site was attacked by Ukrainian military drones, including a strike on the dome of the plant’s sixth power unit.

Ukraine’s intelligence agency has denied responsibility for the strike, saying Russian imitation strikes “have long been a well known criminal practice of the invaders”.

The nuclear plant has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors containing uranium 235 and also has spent nuclear fuel at the facility.

Reactors 1, 2, 5 and 6 are in cold shutdown, while reactor 3 is shut down for repair. Reactor 4 is in so-called “hot shutdown”, according to the plant.

The plant, which is Europe’s largest, claimed Ukrainian armed forces “attacked the dome” of the building housing reactor 6. “The radiation levels at the plant and the surrounding area have not changed.”

The plant remains close to the front lines, and both Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused the other of attacking the plant and so risking a possible nuclear disaster.

Mr Grossi has repeatedly warned of grave concerns about the plant due to repeated attacks.

Russia launched two dozen attack drones on Ukraine overnight, targeting chiefly critical infrastructure in the country’s south and east, Ukraine’s air force said on Monday.

The air force destroyed 17 of the Iranian-produced Shahed drones Russia used in its attack, over the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr, it said on the Telegram messaging app.

A Russia-launched Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region, it added.

Four drones were destroyed over the southern region of Odesa, said Oleh Kiper, the regional governor.

Elsewhere, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will make an official visit to China to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Talks scheduled on Monday and Tuesday between Russia and China will consist of bilateral co-operation as well as “hot topics”, such as the crisis in Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific, the Russian foreign ministry said. – Agencies