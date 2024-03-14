Spanish Congress approves controversial Catalan amnesty

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez (right) leavings the chamber of the Spanish parliament's lower house on Thursday after voting for the new amnesty law bill. Photograph: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images

An amnesty law designed to withdraw legal action against Catalan nationalists moved a major step closer to coming into effect on Thursday after it was approved by Spain’s Congress.

The government of Socialist Pedro Sánchez presented the bill as a measure aimed at reducing political and social tensions in the northeastern region following its failed attempt to break away from Spain in 2017. The amnesty would benefit more than 300 Catalan nationalists who are facing legal action for separatist activity, in many cases linked to the secession bid of seven years ago. Mr Sánchez described the legislation as “a brave and necessary step towards reunification”.

Oriol Junqueras, leader of the Catalan Republican Left (ERC), said the approval of the amnesty marked “an important day for democracy”.

Mr Junqueras was one of nine nationalist leaders who benefited from another clemency measure introduced by the Sánchez government when they were freed from prison in 2021 under a pardon.

ERC voted in favour of the bill, as did fellow pro-independence party Together for Catalonia (JxCat). Along with Mr Sánchez’s Socialists, the legislation also received the support of his left-wing coalition partner Sumar, and Basque nationalists.

However, the bill was only approved by 178 votes to 172, reflecting its divisiveness. The right-wing opposition says the amnesty violates the constitution and gives Catalans privileged treatment over other Spaniards. In addition, critics insist Mr Sánchez is only pushing the legislation through because he needs the parliamentary support of ERC and JxCat, both of which made the amnesty a condition for backing his investiture in November.

“Don’t try to sell us the idea of coexistence because this law steps on the rights of the majority and don’t try to sell us the idea of democracy because it eliminates the separation of powers,” said Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative opposition Popular Party (PP), as he addressed the prime minister. “And above all don’t try to sell us the idea of reconciliation because this law divides Spain and Catalonia in two.”

Congress rejected a previous version of the amnesty bill earlier this year when JxCat voted against it because of concerns that it might not protect Carles Puigdemont, the party’s de facto leader, and others from terrorism charges linked to their alleged involvement in organising street protests. The revised version of the law sought to close those loopholes.

“It’s a full amnesty which does not exclude a single pro-independence Catalan, and which is in accordance with European standards,” said Josep Maria Cervera of JxCat.

The bill will now go to the Senate before returning to Congress for a final vote, which is expected to take place in mid-May.

On Wednesday the Catalan president, Pere Aragonès, called an early regional election for May 12th, after his ERC failed to reach an agreement with other parties on the annual budget. This has raised the possibility that Mr Puigdemont, who has lived in Belgium since 2017 to avoid the reach of the Spanish judiciary, might end up running as a candidate for Catalan president before the amnesty is in place.