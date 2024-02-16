Chief suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann on trial in Germany charged with indecent assault and rape

The chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian Brückner, has gone on trial in Germany charged with two counts of indecent assault and three counts of rape – including of an Irish woman.

Brückner was lead into court in handcuffs on Friday wearing a crumpled blue jacket and a neutral expression, looking thinner than in police photographs.

The high-security trial at Braunschweig regional court is being heard by three full-time judges and two lay judges. Proceedings in the western city were halted before the could begin on Friday morning when Brückner’s defence lawyer, Friedrich Fülscher, filed a motion rejecting a lay judge on grounds of bias.

The defence applied for the removal of the child physiotherapist because of “doubts she would respect the constitutional rights” of the defendant.

Mr Fülscher read out a series of social media posts by the physiotherapist calling for the murder of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro because of his support for rainforest clearings.

“Kill this bastard! He is a destroyer and has to be eliminated,” the woman allegedly posted on social media.

“I have to ensure a fair trial and that is not possible with this woman,” said Mr Fülscher.

After a 30-minute recess, the state prosecutor said it was likely the woman had made the posts and agreed with her dismissal as a lay judge. She is now likely to face investigation herself.

“Incitement to murder and manslaughter are not things we tolerate, such a person cannot be a lay judge,” said state prosecutor Ute Lindemann.

The court will decide on whether to replace the lay judge with a spare before next Friday’s next sitting.

Brückner has been a suspect since 2013 in the German investigation into the disappearance of British child Madeleine McCann in 2007. His lawyers say they will lodge further applications, claiming the defendant is unlikely to face a fair trial due to the scale and nature of reporting linking him to the three year-old’s disappearance.

Brückner is already serving a seven-year prison sentence in Oldenburg for rape. Over 29 trial dates are listed until June in Braunschweig to hear charges related to attacks in the period December 2000 to June 2017, when Brückner was largely based in Portugal.

In total 40 witnesses are listed to testify, including a Dublin woman identified in court as Hazel B. She was 20 years old and working as a waitress in Portugal in June 2004 when a masked man she identifies as Brückner broke into her apartment. She says he attacked and raped her at knifepoint and filmed the vicious four-hour attack.

She told police her attacker had blond hair, piercing blue eyes and spoke with a German accent.

Two additional witness are set to testify seeing someone resembling the German man enter Behan’s apartment complex at dawn – with one claiming they saw Brückner unmasked.