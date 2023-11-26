Ukraine-Russia war: ‘Massive’ drone attack on Russia, including strikes on Moscow

Ukrainians light candles to pay tribute to the victims of the famine of 1932-1933 at the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv. Photograph: ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

Russia was targeted overnight in the biggest drone attack in months, a day after firing the heaviest barrage of drones at Ukraine in the 22-month war so far.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported 20 drones shot down overnight and early Sunday morning across at least four regions, including Moscow.

Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of the Russian capital, said on his Telegram channel that several drones had targeted Moscow, calling it a “massive attack.”

Three Moscow-area airports imposed flight restrictions that were later lifted.

READ MORE

In Tula region, south of the capital, a drone hit an apartment in a residential building with one person injured, the regional government said on its social media account. Drones were also reported in the Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

Excluding recent attacks on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, the overnight strikes were heaviest targeted at Russia in at least two months. It was the first time Moscow was targeted since the summer.

The attacks followed Russian strikes against Ukraine on Saturday as the nation marked the 90th anniversary of the yearlong Soviet-era famine known as the Holodomor orchestrated by Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

The Ukrainian military destroyed eight of nine attack drones launched overnight by Russia, the air force said on Sunday.

There were no immediate reports of damage or about where the remaining drone had struck.

The attack, which the air force said was launched from the southeast, came a day after what Ukrainian officials said had been Russia’s largest drone attack of the war.

Ukraine has warned in recent weeks that Russia will target critical infrastructure in a winter aerial campaign, as it did last year. – Agencies