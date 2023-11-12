New Polish prime minister without mandate struggles to find one

Leaders of the Polish liberal opposition parties Szymon Holownia and Wladyslaw Kosiniak Kamysz of the Third Way party, Donald Tusk of the Civic Coalition and Wlodzimierz Czarzasty and Robert Biedron of the Left party give a joint press statement prior to the signing of the coalition deal, at the Polish parliament in Warsaw on November 10th. Photograph: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP

Monday’s first session of the new Polish parliament, the Sejm, is likely to be an unusual affair: a prime minister with no majority and an opposition with a signed programme for government but, as yet, no mandate to rule.

A month after Poles turned out in record numbers to choose a new government, the country’s politicians cannot agree on which party should form a new administration – or even have the first go at trying.

After two terms in office, the Law and Justice (PiS) party finished first in the polls and, in keeping with tradition, acting prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been given a mandate to find a new ruling majority in the lower house.

After eight years of polarising politics in office, however, most of Poland’s opposition parties have refused to even talk to PiS about forming a coalition.

To break that deadlock, Mr Morawiecki has offered to stand aside and allow opposition party leaders head any new PiS-led government, with a particular focus on the right-leaning Polish People’s Party (PSL).

The PSL has declared itself uninterested in the approach, leaving PiS with just 194 seats, 37 short of a majority in the 460-seat Sejm.

If Mr Morawiecki fails to find a majority within a two-week window, constitutional provisions pass on the task to Sejm deputies to choose a suitable candidate capable of finding a majority.

“I will immediately appoint him to the post,” said Mr Duda.

His decision to hand the post-election coalition mandate first to Mr Morawiecki and PiS has been attacked as “extremely irresponsible” by opposition politicians. They accuse Mr Duda, who secured the presidency as a PiS-backed candidate, of ignoring the will of voters for a change of government. Some fear the move has given PiS additional time to destroy files or make decisions that will stymie any new coalition of which it is not a member.

Last month’s election saw clear wins for opposition parties and a three-way alliance, lead by Donald Tusk and his Civic Coalition, have 248 seats and, as of last Friday, a programme for government.

The document makes clear that a new Tusk administration will prioritise ending eight years of unresolved stand-off with European Union institutions over migration, Poland’s commitment to the rule of law and the separation of powers.

The new coalition would reverse controversial judicial reforms and institutions of the outgoing PiS government, a precondition from Brussels to release €34.5 billion in frozen funding.

The coalition partners have vowed to depoliticise public media and schools, outlaw anti-LGBT hate speech and introduce fresh measures to separate church and state.

Mr Tusk and his team were unable to secure agreement from smaller allies to liberalise abortion fully, in line with their campaign promise, but the coalition will annul a 2020 constitutional court ruling which has made abortion effectively illegal.

If elected to power, the coalition has promised to simplify the tax code and offer greater transparency both in public finances and how government appoints board members of state companies.

The 24-point document was hailed by opposition leaders as the first of its kind in Poland’s democratic history; critics said it was more an aspirational press release, with little detail on how promises will be implemented – or financed.