Ukraine war: Russia steps up aerial barrage as Ukraine braces for infrastructure attacks

Russia has unleashed a wave of night-time drone and missile attacks across 10 of Ukraine’s 24 regions, Ukrainian authorities said as they prepare for another winter of infrastructure bombardment by the Kremlin’s forces.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 24 of 38 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile launched by Russia.

The attacks caused fires in homes and public buildings, especially in the southern region of Kherson which Moscow has increasingly targeted in recent weeks, emergency services said.

Authorities reported that two people were injured.

READ MORE

“We understand that as winter approaches, Russian terrorists will attempt to cause more harm,” Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram after the attacks, employing his usual choice of words for the enemy’s forces.

Last winter, Russia took aim at Ukraine’s power grid in an effort to deny civilians light and heating and chip away at the country’s appetite for war. Ukrainian officials accused the Kremlin of weaponising winter.

[ Ukraine needs leap in military technology to beat Russia, top general says ]

[ Ukraine endures most widespread shelling this year as heavy fighting continues ]

The Russian strikes are inflicting “unimaginable levels of suffering” on Ukrainian civilians, according to Ramesh Rajasingham, co-ordination director in the UN humanitarian office.

Andriy Yermak, the president’s chief of staff, said Russia had expanded the number of drones it uses in its routine night-time attacks as winter approaches.

“The battle for the sky is what awaits us,” he said on Telegram.

Laser-guided munitions designed to take out drones are expected to be part of a package of new US military aid to Ukraine, according to US officials.

The coming wet, muddy and cold weather will probably frustrate both sides’ efforts to advance on the battlefield, compelling a change in military tempo.

Russia and Ukraine will be building up ammunition stockpiles for offensives in 2024, analysts say.

Ukraine is relying heavily on its western allies and plans to ramp up its own weapons manufacturing while Russia buys from North Korea, Iran and Belarus.

Both armies are struggling to make major progress along the 930-mile front line in what is largely an artillery war.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in published remarks this week that artillery, missile and rocket fire account for up to 80 per cent of all military tasks.

Ukraine’s forces can now wear down Russian logistics and command centres behind the front line using US long-range ballistic missiles, known as ATACMS, and UK long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The planned delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first part of next year will also improve Kyiv’s military might.

Its counter-offensive to push back Russian troops has taken place without air cover.

Meanwhile, Russia dismissed new US sanctions over the war in Ukraine, saying that the United States would never defeat Moscow, while the boss of Russia’s fastest-growing natural gas company quipped the sanctions were a badge of success.

The United States on Thursday targeted Russia's future energy capabilities, sanctions evasion and a suicide drone that has been a menace to Ukrainian troops and equipment, among others, in sanctions on hundreds of people and entities.

“This is a continuation of the policy of inflicting as they call it – a strategic defeat on us,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, told Russian state television when asked about the new sanctions.

“They will have to wait in vain forever before that happens.”

Western leaders and Ukraine have repeatedly said they seek to defeat Russia on the battlefield, though some western leaders have denied what president Vladimir Putin says is a western plot to carve up Russia and steal its natural resources.

Putin is girding the $2.1 trillion (€1.97 trillion) economy for a long war and western hopes of stoking a swift Russian economic crisis with some of the toughest sanctions ever imposed have not been realised.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts Russian growth of 2.2 per cent this year – faster than either the United States or the Euro area – though the Fund last month lowered its forecast for 2024 growth to 1.1 per cent.

The West has frozen hundreds of billions of dollars of Russian money, but Mr Putin has joked that the sanctions have not stopped the import of western goods such as luxury Mercedes to Russia and that Moscow will work to undermine the sanctions by buying what it wants on global markets.

The US, itself a large LNG producer that exports to Europe, is also trying to reduce Russia’s LNG shipments to Europe, which has only banned Russian gas sent via pipeline.

The Arctic-2 LNG project – targeted by the new sanctions – had been expecting to start exporting soon and it is uncertain how much Russian LNG will now be blocked.

The largest Russian LNG producer Novatek NVTK.MM said in September it would start shipments from Arctic-2 LNG early next year.

Leonid Mikhelson, the head of Russian natural gas producer, Novatek, told a conference in the Uzbek city of Samarkand that the U.S. sanctions were a badge “of our professionalism”. – AP/Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023