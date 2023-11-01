Russian attack hits Ukrainian oil refinery, as Zelenskiy warns world expects success ‘too quickly’

Ukrainian soldiers gather before heading toward the frontline fighting, outside of Avdiivka, Ukraine on October 24th. Photograph: Nicole Tung/New York Times

Russia launched a score of drones and a missile in an overnight attack that targeted military and critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday, while regional officials said the Kremenchuk oil refinery was hit.

The air force said 18 of the 20 Russian-launched kamikaze Shahed drones were destroyed before reaching their targets, as was the missile.

But a repeated target of earlier Russian attacks, the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central region of Poltava, was struck, setting it ablaze, according to Filip Pronin, head of the region's military administration.

“[The fire] has been extinguished. The situation is under control,” he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there were no reports yet of casualties as officials sought to gather more details of the destruction.

It was not immediately clear how the refinery was hit.

The refinery, which Mr Pronin said was not operating, has been attacked repeatedly since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 20 months ago.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy: 'When the full-scale aggression began, many in the world did not think Ukraine would endure.' Photograph: Andrei Pugnovschi/Bloomberg

On Tuesday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned against expecting too much success too quickly.

Mr Zelenskiy, said: “The modern world is set up in such a way that it becomes accustomed to success too quickly. When the full-scale aggression began, many in the world did not think Ukraine would endure.”

Mr Zelenskiy has previously rejected criticism, mainly from western sources, that the counteroffensive against Russia was proceeding too slowly, saying the war was not akin to a Hollywood movie set.

Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were gearing up for fresh attacks in different sections of the front, but there has been little movement along the 1,000km front line in recent months.

The president applauded Ukrainian offensive moves that have restricted the operations of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, but he said no one should expect rapid success stories in repelling Russia’s 20-month-old invasion.

Mr Zelenskiy also said a meeting with senior commanders had looked at sectors engulfed by the fiercest fighting, including the key areas of Avdiivka and Kupiansk where Russia has been on the offensive in recent weeks.

Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the military administration in Avdiivka, said the shattered eastern city was bracing for another wave of the attacks it had been withstanding since mid-October.

Russian accounts of the fighting said Moscow’s forces had conducted successful attacks near the town of Bakhmut – an area largely destroyed and captured by Russian forces in May. Reuters could not verify accounts of fighting from either side.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government on Wednesday said it will introduce mandatory registration of food export companies aimed at preventing abuses such as tax avoidance in the export of key agrarian goods.

Ukraine is one of the world’s leading food producers and exporters, but officials estimate that up to a third of goods for subsequent export are bought in cash and without paying the necessary taxes.

An additional problem is the illegal concealment or delay of foreign currency proceeds on accounts outside of Ukraine.

According to the new procedure, only companies that are registered in the State Agrarian Register, are value added tax payers, have no tax debts or delays in the return of foreign currency proceeds may engage in exports.

“The purpose of the pilot project is to create conditions for preventing abuses and violations of the law during the export of goods,” the government said.

It said the move would also “ensure the protection of the rights of agricultural entities that carry out economic activities without violating the law”.

Ukraine, in dire need of money for the war against Russia, has previously tried to tighten controls on grain exports and in August, the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, which has ports on the Black Sea and Danube River, introduced export control mechanism for grain.

The mechanism said that vessels could be loaded only after a preliminary analysis of the legality of the grain’s origin.

The government data showed that Ukraine’s grain exports in October had almost halved year-on-year to 2.15 million metric tons from 4.22 million. Ukraine had exported a total of 8.9 million tons of grain in the 2023/24 July-June season, down from 12.9 million in the same period in 2022/23.

Traders and farmers’ unions have said blocked Ukrainian Black Sea ports and Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube river are the main reasons for lower exports. – Reuters