Ukraine war: Ukrainian drone downed near Moscow, says Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin attends the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg on July 27th, 2023. Photograph: PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Russian air defences downed a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its targets near Moscow on Friday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said the incident has caused no casualties or damage to buildings.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, posted a video showing Ukrainian soldiers saying they have recaptured the village of Staromaiorske. In the video, Ukrainian fighters say they have “liberated the village”, located east of Zaporizhzhia city.

Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, said Ukrainian attacks have intensified in recent days, primarily on the frontline running through Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

Speaking to Russian TV on the margins of the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, Mr Putin said that Ukraine had not enjoyed success on any part of the front.

The Russian president used the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg to announce that Russia can replace Ukraine as a supplier of grain to African nations.

China’s economic ties with Russia have helped limit the effect of punishing western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a US intelligence report said Thursday.

China has boosted energy imports from Russia and has provided tankers and insurance coverage to move crude oil, it said.

The two sides have also “increased the share of bilateral trade settled in yuan” as well as “expanding their use of domestic payment systems,” which helps “Russian entities to conduct financial transactions unfettered of Western interdiction”.

The report says Beijing has probably supplied Moscow with dual-use civilian-military equipment employed in Ukraine but notes it is “difficult to ascertain the extent to which (China) has helped Russia evade and circumvent sanctions and export controls”. – Agencies