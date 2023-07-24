Corfu evacuations begin as Irish tourists advised to quickly leave Greece wildfire areas

Tourists wait in Rhodes airport's departure hall as part of the evacuations due to wildfires. Photograph: Will Vassilopoulos/AFP via Getty

Evacuations from a beach on Corfu have begun as wildfires continue to blaze through the island. According to the Greek coast guard, 59 people have been evacuated from Nissaki beach and taken to the port in Corfu.

The evacuations come after people in a number of areas on the island were ordered to leave on Sunday night by local authorities. People in Santa, Megoula, Porta, Palia Perithia and Sinies were told to evacuate to Kasiopi, while those in Rou, Katavolo, Kentroma, Tritsi, Kokokila, Sarakiniatika, Plagia, Kalami, Vlachatika and Kavalerena have been told to move to Ipsos.

Over the course of the weekend, almost 19,000 people were helped to safety on the island of Rhodes as part of Greece’s largest emergency evacuation. The Department of Foreign Affairs has warned against travelling to areas in Greece affected by wildfires.

The department said on Sunday it had been contacted by a number of Irish citizens affected by the fires.

A shipyard on fire in Mandra, west of Athens. Photograph: Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA

Dublin woman Janet Karamanos, who has been living on the Greek island of Rhodes for 20 years, has told of the concerns of residents as fires have continued spread. People were being evacuated by buses and boats that would normally be used for tourism facilities, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Karamanos said that one of her concerns was about smoke inhalation and the fact that winds were changing direction which made containing the fires very difficult.

People who would normally work in hotels and bars were instead volunteering to fight fires and others had returned to their hometowns and villages to help evacuate their families, this meant hospitality businesses did not have staff and could not open, she explained. “The heat is chronic. It’s just boiling all the time.”

Electricity and water have been shut off for up to six hours at a time which means there is no air conditioning, she added. “This is the hottest summer I have known and I’ve been here 20 years.”

Corfu and Rhodes have both suffered wildfires, disrupting life and tourism on the islands. Image: Google Earth

A heatwave warning two weeks ago had indicated temperatures would rise above 40 degrees Celsius, but Ms Karamanos said it had been 47 degrees in direct sunlight.

Irish citizens are being advised to move rapidly out of any areas affected. “This is an evolving situation, and citizens should comply with evacuation orders and follow the instructions from the emergency services and local authorities,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

On Sunday, airline TUI suspended its flights to Rhodes until Tuesday, while Jet2 Holidays cancelled all journeys until next Sunday. A number of repatriation flights to the UK are due to leave Rhodes on Monday.

According to Dublin Airport’s website, the only arrival from the Greek islands scheduled for Monday is a TUI operated flight from Corfu which is due to land at 4.25pm.

Ryanair had previously said it would be continuing to fly passengers to Rhodes as the local airport is operating “as normal and unaffected by the forest fires”. – Additional reporting by PA