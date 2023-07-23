Department of Foreign Affairs advises against travelling to parts of Greece affected by fires

The Department of Foreign Affairs has warned against travelling to areas in Greece affected by wildfires.

The department said on Sunday it had been contacted by a number of Irish citizens affected by the fires in Rhodes, Greece. The wildfires have caused road closures and extensive damage to property, particularly in the centre of the island, and some areas are being evacuated.

Irish citizens are being advised to be alert and stay away from the affected areas, and to move rapidly out of any areas affected. “This is an evolving situation, and citizens should comply with evacuation orders and follow the instructions from the emergency services and local authorities,” the department advises.

Irish citizens should call the Greek Emergency Services on 112 if they are in immediate danger. People should turn mobile phones on to roaming, to receive alerts from local authorities.

Temporary shelters have been established by the authorities in Greece for tourists who have had to evacuate their hotels. Citizens should contact their tour operator or agency for information on arrangements and flights.

Anyone in need of consular assistance can call the Embassy of Ireland in Greece on +30 2107232771 or the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Rhodes on +30 2241075655. If in Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs can be contacted on 01 4082527.

For those planning to travel to Rhodes, it is important before travelling that they check with their travel operator or agency, or their hotel, to see if the area they plan to visit is impacted by the wildfires and evacuations. There is likely to be travel disruption. The department is advising against travel to the affected areas.

Despite the warning, Ryanair said it is operating flights to and from the Greek island of Rhodes as normal.

A wildfire has raged on Rhodes for six days, forcing thousands of tourists and island residents to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums on Sunday after they were evacuated from coastal villages and resorts.

In a statement on Sunday, Ryanair said its flights to and from Rhodes Airport are currently operating “as normal and unaffected by the forest fires”.

“Passengers departing from Rhodes should be advised that we will accept temporary travel documentation issued by the Greek Police,” it said.

“The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also set up a help desk at Rhodes airport to assist visitors who have lost their travel documents.

“Please check your Ryanair app where you will be notified of any changes to your Ryanair flight.”

Coastguard vessels and dozens of private boats carried more than 2,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday after the wildfire was fanned by strong winds and rekindled along the southeastern part of the island, popular with tourists for beaches and ancient ruins.

Many fled their hotels when huge flames reached the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalathos. Large groups gathered in the streets under a smoke-filled red sky waiting to be taken to safety.