Greek coast guard under scrutiny over response to migrant ship sinking

Survivors of a shipwreck sit inside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, on June 15, 2023, after a boat carrying migrants sank in international waters in the Ionian Sea.. Photograph: Angelos Tzortinis/AFP via Getty Images

hortly after a rickety fishing boat carrying hundreds of smuggled migrants sank in front of a Greek coast guard vessel last week, Greek officials explained that they had not intervened because the smugglers did not want them to.

Intervening also would have been dangerous, coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou has said, given that the ship was overcrowded and filled with migrants intent on reaching Italy.

Trying to “violently stop its course” without co-operation from the crew or passengers could have provoked a “maritime accident,” Alexiou said. He added that even though the ship was in Greece’s search and rescue territory, “you can’t intervene in international waters against a boat that is not engaged in smuggling or some other crime.”

Alexiou apparently meant smuggling drugs or guns, not people. But in the aftermath of the deadliest shipwreck in Greece in a decade, and perhaps ever, in which possibly more than 700 men, women and children from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt drowned, the decision not to intervene has raised concerns that an alignment of interests between smugglers paid to reach Italy and Greek authorities who would rather the migrants be Italy’s problem led to an avoidable catastrophe.

READ MORE

[ Sally Hayden: How has the mass drowning of people become normalised? ]

“If the Greek coast guard recognised the boat as in distress, and this is an objective assessment, they should have tried to rescue them no matter what,” said Markella Io Papadouli, a lawyer specialising in maritime law and human rights at the Advice on Individual Rights in Europe Centre.

She said no SOS call had been required, as the Greeks have insisted. And while there were reports of distress calls being relayed to the Greeks, she said that focusing on the call was besides the point.

“Regardless of what the smugglers wanted,” or where the migrants hoped to go, she said, “you have an obligation to rescue” when a ship is in grave danger. “Negotiating with the smugglers is like negotiation with plane hijackers.”

Greek coast guard ships that rescued the survivors of a migrant ship that drowned off the coast and transported the dead to the port, in Kalamata, Greece. Photograph: Eirini Vourloumis/The New York Times)

Greek authorities came under more pressure Monday as new accusations of negligence surfaced and survivor accounts began to trickle out, describing a hapless captain, engine trouble and even suggestions that the Greek coast guard had accidentally caused the sinking.

The coast guard disputed a BBC report demonstrating that the trawler full of migrants did not move for seven hours on June 13th. The coast guard countered Monday that the boat had traveled 30 nautical miles from its detection that morning until it sank.

Violated maritime law

Greek officials are pointing the finger at the nine Egyptian men under arrest. The suspected smugglers, they say, rejected water to keep migrants thirsty and docile and to maintain control.

But experts say Greek authorities also violated maritime law. A 2014 European Union law “establishing rules for the surveillance of the external sea borders” counts among the criteria for rescue “the existence of a request for assistance, although such a request shall not be the sole factor for determining the existence of a distress situation.”

The other factors for a rescue read like a description of last week’s shipwreck. Among the criteria: “The seaworthiness of the vessel and the likelihood that the vessel will not reach its final destination,” “the number of persons on board in relation to the type and condition of the vessel,” and “the availability of necessary supplies such as fuel, water and food to reach a shore.”

They also include: “the presence of qualified crew and command of the vessel,” “the availability and capability of safety, navigation and communication equipment,” “the presence of persons on board in urgent need of medical assistance,” “the presence of deceased persons on board,” and “the presence of pregnant women or of children on board.”

As of Monday authorities had recovered 81 bodies, and had transferred most of the 104 survivors from a hospital in Kalamata, a port in southwestern Greece, to a reception center north of Athens, where access is restricted.

On Monday, Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a day of mourning for the 104 Pakistanis already locally confirmed dead, though officials expect the toll to rise.

Many of the missing were from the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir, the region long contested between India and Pakistan, and nearby in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province.

Heinous act

Sharif said Sunday on Twitter that law enforcement agencies had been asked “to tighten the noose around individuals involved in the heinous act of human smuggling.”

UN officials have called for an investigation into what happened.

The shipwreck occurred during a caretaker government in Greece before elections set for Sunday, dulling the political impact. Still, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, projected by polls to win reelection as prime minister, and whose harsh line on migrants has proved popular at home and in the European Union, laid the blame entirely on the human traffickers.

“As stunned as we are, we should also be outraged at the wretched smugglers, at those scum,” he said while campaigning in Gytheio in the southern Peloponnese on Saturday.

Protesters carry a banner listing the cases of migrants' deaths during a protest march to Frontex and Hellenic Coastguard headquarters in the port of Piraeus near Athens. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

But the account of the Greek government has shifted over recent days. At first, the coast guard denied having ever tied ropes onto the fishing boat, which some survivors claimed was the cause of the shipwreck. Then the coast guard acknowledged it had tied one rope briefly to ascertain the condition of the boat and passengers, some of whom, survivors said, were already dead from exposure and thirst.

The Greeks have said they wanted to stabilise the boat. Critics have expressed fears that the coast guard may have been trying to tow the migrants out of their jurisdiction.

A migrant advocacy group, Alarm Phone, said that as early as noon June 13th, it had received calls that the vessel was in distress and that it had relayed this information to the authorities. The Greeks say that in their communications with the vessel throughout the day they were told the ship intended to sail to Italy.

The BBC also reported that a merchant ship, the Lucky Sailor, had confirmed it diverted course after being asked by the Greek coast guard to give the trawler food and water. According to court documents obtained by the New York Times, another ship, the Faithful Warrior, arrived about 2 1/2 hours later, and at 9.30pm provided passengers with food and water. Migrants could be heard chanting “Italia, Italia.”

At 9.45pm the Faithful Warrior’s captain, Panagiotis Konstantinidis, reported to the Hellenic Search and Rescue Centre control center that the trawler was “rocking dangerously” because of the overcrowding on the decks. A few minutes later passengers threw supplies into the sea.

‘No help, go Italy’

According to the documents, an official on coast guard Vessel 920 reported the fishing boat as having stopped at 11.45pm, which is when, he said, the sailors threw it a rope.

“Voices were heard in English — ‘No help, go Italy’— and despite repeated appeals asking them if they wanted help, they ignored us and at around 23.57 they released the rope. They started the boat’s engine again and moved in a westerly direction at low speed.”

According to Konstantinidis’ testimony, the control center dismissed his ship from its relief mission at 12.18am and instructed it to leave the area.

A woman who answered the phone at the shipping firm that owns the Greek cargo ship Faithful Warrior said that the coast guard had told the firm not to comment and to direct inquiries to the coast guard.

“The coast guard still claims that during these hours the boat was on a course to Italy and not in need of rescue,” the BBC reported.

In the court documents, the coast guard official noted in neat and apparently uninterrupted handwriting on his deck log that at 1.40pm the ship stopped moving again and the coast guard approached to assess the situation and prepared for the possibility of a rescue. But 26 minutes later, at 2.06am, he reported that the ship “had begun to take a great inclination to the right side, and there was great upheaval and screams.”

“Within a few seconds the vessel capsized, resulting in the people on the external deck to fall in the sea, and the vessel to sink.” - New York Times

2023 The New York Times Company