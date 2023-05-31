Ukraine shelling hits Belgorod and Krasnodar regions in Russia

Residents of an apartment building in Kyiv walk through rubble after the building was hit by falling debris when a Russian drone was shot down. Photograph: Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times

Ukrainian shelling has hit targets in the Russian regions of Belgorod and Krasnodar, according to local officials.

Ukrainian forces shelled a Russian town close to the border for the third time in a week, injuring four people, the governor of the Belgorod region said on Wednesday.

Two people were hospitalised as a result of the artillery strike on Shebekino, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.

The shelling smashed windows and damaged roofs of an eight-storey apartment building, four homes and a school, among others, he said.

Mr Gladkov said on Monday that two industrial facilities in the town had been hit. On Saturday, he said he had come under artillery fire when trying to enter the town, which is only about 7km (4.5 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.

Belgorod, which borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has increasingly come under attack from Ukrainian forces in recent months.

Elsewhere, the governor of Russia’s Krasnodar region said a Ukraine drone strike caused a fire at Russian oil refinery.

Veniamin Kondratyev said. a drone was the likely cause of a fire that broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery. The fire was soon extinguished and there were no casualties, he added.

The Afipsky refinery is not far from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, near another refinery that has been attacked several times this month.

Russian drone attacks killed one person and wounded four in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials – but the skies over Ukraine were relatively quiet overnight.

The latest reported attacks come a day after Russia accused Ukraine of sending drones to attack buildings in Moscow.

Ukraine has denied responsibility for Tuesday’s drone strike on Moscow. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks in Russia. – Agencies