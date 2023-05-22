Greek election: prime minister Mitsotakis claims ‘political earthquake’ after big victory which fell short of majority

Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy Party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis's remarks were taken as indication that he would not look to share power with another party but go for a second election in late June. Photograph: Getty Images

The party of Greece’s conservative prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was on track to win a decisive victory in the general election Sunday but fell short of the majority required to lead a one-party government, setting the stage for another ballot within weeks since Mitsotakis appeared to rule out forming a governing coalition.

Mitsotakis described the preliminary outcome as a “political earthquake” that called for an “experienced hand to the helm” of Greece, and said that any negotiations with fractious potential coalition partners would only lead to a dead end.

With 93.7 per cent of the votes counted Sunday night and his party, New Democracy, leading the opposition Syriza by 20 percentage points, Mitsotakis greeted a crowd of cheering supporters outside his party’s office in Athens.

“We kept the country upright and we’ve laid the foundations for a better nation,” he said. “We will fight the next battle together so that at the next elections what we already decided on, an autonomous New Democracy, will be realised.”

New Democracy had captured 40.8 per cent of the votes by Sunday night, preliminary results showed, after calling on Greeks to opt for economic and political stability over “chaos” in a tense campaign. The centre-left Syriza party, led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, under whose tenure Greece came close to leaving the euro zone in 2015, landed in second place, with 20.7 per cent of the votes. The socialist Pasok-Kinal party took third place, securing 11.6 per cent.

Tsipras said in a statement that he had called to congratulate Mitsotakis on his victory and that his party would convene to discuss the result given that a second election appeared all but assured.

On Monday, when the final result is clear, the leading party will get a mandate to try to form a government. But it appeared most likely that the prime minister will not explore that option, leading to a new election, possibly in June or early July.

New Democracy was on track to win 145 seats in the 300-seat parliament, with 72 seats for Syriza, preliminary results showed. Syriza’s poor performance spurred speculation in the Greek news media about the centre-left party’s future.

“It reflects the utter collapse of Syriza’s strategy, its perpetual rightward drift, a hegemonic position on the left that deepened confusion and demoralisation,” said Seraphim Seferiades, a professor of politics and history at Panteion University in Athens.

He also noted the high abstention in the vote, more than 40 per cent: Turnout stood at 60 per cent, preliminary results showed.

Three factors added to the ambiguity of the election Sunday: the 1 in 10 undecided voters; the roughly 440,000 young people who were eligible to vote for the first time; and the 3 per cent of the electorate that had backed a party founded by the jailed spokesperson of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, which was banned from running.

The absence of an outright winner had been expected, since the election was conducted under a system of simple proportional representation, which makes it hard for a single party to take power. Any second vote would be held under a different system, which grants bonus seats to the winning party, giving New Democracy a better chance of forming an independent government.

In his campaign speech in Athens on Friday night, Mitsotakis pointed to his government’s success in increasing growth (now at twice the euro zone average), attracting investment and bolstering the country’s defences amid a testy period with neighbouring Turkey.

“This is not the time for experiments that lead nowhere,” he said, adding that achieving an investment grade rating, which would allow Greece to lower its borrowing costs, required a stable government.

Mitsotakis was also unapologetic about Greece’s tough stance on migration, which has included heightened border controls and has led to a 90 per cent drop in migrant arrivals since 2015. While his government has come under fire by human rights groups for illegally pushing back migrants at sea and creating camps with prisonlike conditions, many Greeks have welcomed the reduced influx. Migrants overwhelmed Greece’s resources at the peak of Europe’s migration crisis.

“Greece has borders, and those borders must be guarded,” Mitsotakis declared Friday to a crowd of cheering supporters waving Greek flags.

Tsipras, for his part, had campaigned for change. He highlighted a perceived abuse of power by the current administration, including a wiretapping scandal, and drew attention to the rising cost of living, which opinion polls show is most voters’ key concern.

Before casting his ballot Sunday, Tsipras called on Greeks to “leave behind an arrogant government that doesn’t feel the needs of the many.”

His message was convincing to Elisavet Dimou, 17, who voted for the first time Sunday in a central Athens school. She said she had been swayed by Syriza’s promise of “change” and “justice.”

“Syriza made mistakes, too, but they didn’t spy on half the country,” she said, referring to reports that the wiretapping scandal had swept up dozens of politicians, journalists and entrepreneurs.

Another factor in her choice of Syriza was the fatal train crash in central Greece in February that killed 57 people, including many students. “They had their whole lives in advance of them, and they died because those in power didn’t care enough to fix the trains,” she said.

Public outrage over the crash briefly dented New Democracy’s lead in opinion polls, but that edged back up as supporters were apparently comforted by promises of continued stability and prosperity.

One supporter, Sakis Farantakis, a 54-year-old hair salon owner, said: “They’re far from perfect, but it’s the only safe choice. We’ve moved on; why go backwards to uncertainty?”

Mitsotakis has argued that a one-party government would be preferable to a coalition deal to ensure stability and reassure investors. Economic growth has taken hold in Greece after a decadelong financial crisis that ended in 2018.

He has little choice of partners. The socialist Pasok party had been regarded as the only realistic candidate for a coalition with New Democracy. But Mitsotakis’ admission last year that Greece’s state surveillance agency had spied on Pasok’s leader, Nikos Androulakis, strained ties between the men and cast a shadow over any prospects for co-operation.

A leftist-led administration had been another possibility. Syriza had been courting Pasok for a coalition that would most likely require a third party, probably Mera25. That party, led by Yanis Varoufakis, Tsipras’ former finance minister, appeared not to have gained a foothold in parliament with most of the votes counted.

Androulakis had kept his intentions unclear, declaring that both parties were unreliable and that neither Mitsotakis nor Tsipras should lead any coalition government. Androulakis called to congratulate Mitsotakis late Sunday. - The New York Times

