Russian drone attacks target ‘critical infrastructure’ and private houses in Kyiv, Ukraine reports

Air raid sirens were blasting off most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it. Photograph: Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times

Russia’s latest attacks hit “critical infrastructure” in Kyiv and private houses surrounding the region on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said, adding that air defence systems destroyed about 15 drones directed at the capital.

Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app that more than 20 drones targeted the capital. Earlier, it said the capital was attacked by Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said that preliminary information suggested there were no deaths or injuries from the attack, and that medics were working at the sites of the strikes in the Solomyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

Oleskiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, which does not include the capital, but surrounds it, said that infrastructure and private houses were damaged by the night drone attacks.

According to preliminary information, two people were wounded.

"The terrorist country continues its war against the civilian population," Kuleba said on Telegram. "We will overcome everything."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

A Reuters witness reported that there was a fire as a result of the attack on the often targeted Shevchenkivskyi district.

The Solomyanskyi district in the western part of Kyiv is a busy transport hub, home to a train station and one of the city’s airports.

Air raid sirens were blasting off most of the night into Monday in Kyiv and the region around it, with the sky declared clear at 5.50am local time (7.50am GMT).

Meanwhile, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin flies to Belarus on Monday amid fear in Kyiv that he intends to pressure the former Soviet ally to join a new ground offensive against Ukraine and reopen a new front.

Putin, whose invading troops have been buffeted and forced into retreats in Ukraine’s north, northeast and south, is taking a more public role in the war and visited his operation’s HQ to sound out military commanders on Friday about their next steps.

His visit for talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will be his first to Minsk since 2019 – before the pandemic and a wave of Belarusian protests in 2020 that Lukashenko crushed with strong support from the Kremlin.

Workers install a Christmas tree in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. Photograph: Laura Boushnak/The New York Times

“During [these talks] questions will be worked out for further aggression against Ukraine and the broader involvement of the Belarusian armed forces in the operation against Ukraine, in particular, in our opinion, also on the ground,” Ukrainian joint forces commander Serhiy Naev said.

Ukraine’s top general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi told The Economist last week that Russia was preparing 200,000 fresh troops for a major offensive that could come from the east, south or even from Belarus as early as January, but more likely in spring.

There has been constant Russian and Belarusian military activity for months in Belarus, a close Kremlin ally that Moscow’s troops used as a launch pad for their abortive attack on Kyiv in February.

Moscow and Minsk have since set up a joint regional unit of forces in Belarus and held numerous military exercises. Three Russian warplanes and an airborne early warning and control aircraft were deployed to Belarus last week.

Foreign diplomats say Lukashenko, a pariah in the West who relies heavily on Russian support, understands it would be a deeply unpopular step at home for him to commit troops to Ukraine. But he has already supported Russia’s war extensively.

In advance of the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists the two leaders would discuss integration, bilateral issues and regional and international problems. – Reuters