Prosecutors reportedly open investigation into South Korean president over martial law

Supporters of President Yoon Suk-yeol wave South Korean and US flags during a demonstration in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

South Korean prosecutors have opened an investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol, his interior minister, and the now-former defence minister over their roles in an attempt to impose martial law, Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim Yong-hyun, who resigned as South Korean defence minister over his involvement in Tuesday’s martial law order, also faces a travel ban as prosecutors investigate, Yonhap said. The other two do not face such bans.

Interior minister Lee Sang-min said on Thursday that the former defence minister had suggested declaring martial law to the president.

Citing unspecified threats from “anti-state forces” and obstructionist political opponents, President Yoon imposed martial law for about six hours before reversing course after parliament voted to oppose the move.

The general appointed as the commander of the short-lived declaration of martial law told MPs during a hearing on Thursday that he learned of the move only when Mr Yoon announced it on television.

Despite his position, the general, Park An-su, told a parliamentary committee that he also did not know who ordered troops to move in on the National Assembly in an attempt to cordon it off.

During his testimony, the deputy defence minister, Kim Seon-ho, said that the defence minister had ordered the troops in. Mr Kim said that he had opposed the mobilisation.

The hearings were an inquiry into why martial law was declared for several hours on Tuesday night. Mr Yoon’s extraordinary move plunged the country into a political crisis, caused widespread anger and drove thousands of protesters to the streets.

The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on whether to impeach Mr Yoon on Saturday, a spokesperson for the opposition Democratic Party said.

Opposition MPs have a majority in the legislature, but an impeachment motion needs a two-thirds vote to pass. That would require some support from members of Mr Yoon’s party.

The opposition is hoping to take advantage of mass demonstrations scheduled for Saturday to create extra pressure as the vote takes place.

Mr Yoon has been struggling with abysmal approval ratings for months. One of the first nationwide opinion polls conducted after the martial law suggested overwhelming public disapproval of his latest move.

More than 70 per cent of South Koreans are in favour of impeaching him, according to the poll conducted by Realmeter, based in Seoul, South Korea. - Reuters/New York Times

