China tight-lipped over South Korean president’s six-hour imposition of martial law

China’s foreign ministry was tight-lipped on Wednesday in response to South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s six-hour imposition of martial law. Spokesman Lin Jian told a regular press briefing in Beijing that China does not comment on South Korea’s internal affairs.

“China has asked its nationals in South Korea to take extra safety precautions. We hope South Korea will take effective measures to protect the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in South Korea,” he said.

“China’s position on the Korean Peninsula issue remains unchanged.”

China’s only formal alliance is with North Korea, although Beijing and Seoul have an important economic relationship. Mr Yoon has taken a combative approach to relations with China, deepening defence and security ties with the United States and Japan.

The US, which has 29,000 troops stationed in South Korea, has long cherished Seoul as an important member of what President Joe Biden has characterised as an alliance of democracies against autocracies. But Washington made no criticism of Mr Yoon’s attempt to suspend his country’s democratic institutions, banning all political activity and putting the media under the direct control of the military.

As the events in Seoul unfolded on Tuesday night, US deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell expressed “grave concern” but declined to call on Mr Yoon to reverse his decision.

“I do want to underscore that our alliance with [South Korea] is ironclad, and we stand by Korea in their time of uncertainty. I also want to just underscore that we have every hope and expectation that any political disputes will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law,” he said.

The Pentagon said that US forces in South Korea played no part in the implementation of Mr Yoon’s imposition of martial law, and the Biden administration briefed that it was not given prior notice of the move.

“The United States has watched closely developments over the last 24 hours in the Republic of Korea. We welcome President Yoon’s statement that he would rescind the order declaring emergency martial law in accordance with the [South Korean] constitution, after the national assembly’s unanimous vote to reject the declaration,” secretary of state Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“We continue to expect political disagreements to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law. We reaffirm our support for the people of Korea and the [US-South Korea] alliance based on shared principles of democracy and the rule of law.”

The European Union also welcomed the lifting of martial law on Wednesday, and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said the alliance was following events in Seoul.

“We are interested in how the situation may develop further,” he said “Our relationship with South Korea is key. Our relationship with South Korea is ironclad.”