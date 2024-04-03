Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years leaves at least seven dead and scores injured

Several people have been killed, with scores more injured, after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years, 7.3 in magnitude, toppled over 20 buildings.

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years has left at least seven people dead and more than 90 injured, prompting mainland China, Japan and the Philippines to issue tsunami warnings.

The 7.3 magnitude quake toppled at least 26 buildings and left others tilting, particularly close to the epicentre in the eastern county of Hualien.

Underground train services in the capital Taipei were halted and there were power cuts throughout the south and east of the island.

The earthquake was the strongest to hit Taiwan since 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake left 2,400 people dead and 50,000 buildings damaged.

A small tsunami hit southern Japanese islands following the earthquake. Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there has been no report of injury or damage in the country. He urged the residents in the Okinawa region to stay on high ground until all tsunami advisories are lifted.

A man checks a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan following Wednesday's earthquake. Photograph: TVBS via AP

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s biggest producer of advanced microchips, partially shut down its operations after Wednesday’s earthquake. Three other semiconductor factories also temporarily halted parts of their operations.

“To ensure the safety of personnel, some fabs were evacuated according to company procedure. We are currently confirming the details of the impact,” TCMP said.

The self-governing island off the southern coast of China is the focus of geopolitical tension between Washington and Beijing, which wants Taiwan to reunify with the mainland.

The United States, in common with almost every country in the world, is committed to a One China policy and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Washington and its allies say they are committed to maintaining the status quo with Taiwan continuing to govern itself autonomously as a liberal democracy.

Beijing says it wants to pursue reunification with the island by peaceful means but will not rule out the use of force if a government in Taiwan formally declares independence.

Video footage shows a partially collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan following Wednesday's earthquake. Photograph: TVBS/AP

Following the earthquake, Taipei resident Hsien-hsuen Keng said: “Earthquakes are a common occurrence, and I’ve grown accustomed to them. But today was the first time I was scared to tears by an earthquake. I was awakened by the earthquake. I had never felt such intense shaking before.”

She said her fifth-floor apartment shook so hard that “apart from earthquake drills in elementary school, this was the first time I had experienced such a situation”.

Wu Chien-fu, the head of Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring bureau, said effects were detected as far away as Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island off the coast of China.

Chinese media confirmed the earthquake was felt in Shanghai and several provinces along China’s south-eastern coast. Additional reporting – AP