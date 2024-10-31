Conor Niland’s The Racket nominated for William Hill Sports Book of the Year

Irish book The Racket, about the career of Irish tennis player Conor Niland, has been nominated for William Hill Sports Book of the Year.

The book, written by Niland himself in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney, was described in a review by The Irish Times as a “lonely tennis locker room conveyed with a deft touch”.

The William Hill Sports Book of the Year award is dedicated to rewarding excellence in sports writing and was first awarded in 1989. This year, the prize for winning the award will be £30,000 (€35,848).

The Racket by Conor Niland

Last year, the award was won by Good for a Girl: My Life Running in a Man’s World by Lauren Fleshman. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shortlist:

These Heavy Black Bones - Rebecca Achieng Ajulu-Bushell

When I Passed The Statue of Liberty I Became Black - Harry Edward

My Beautiful Sisters – Khalida Popal

Unique – Kelly Holmes

Munichs – David Peace

The Racket – Conor Niland