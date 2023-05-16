Sudan’s army chief orders banks to freeze accounts belonging to rivals

Sudan’s military chief has ordered the freezing of all bank accounts belonging to a rival paramilitary force – the latest step in a fight for control of the resource-rich nation.

The two sides have battled for weeks across Sudan, pushing the troubled country to the brink of all-out war.

The decree, issued on Sunday by general Abdel Fattah Burhan, will target the official accounts of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudanese banks, as well as the accounts of all companies belonging to the group, the state news agency Suna reported.

It remains unclear what immediate effect the freezing would have on the RSF and how the general’s orders are to be enforced.

Over the past decade, the paramilitary force has amassed great wealth through the gradual acquisition of Sudanese financial institutions and gold reserves.

Mr Burhan on Sunday replaced Sudan’s Central Bank governor. On Monday, he removed the country’s police chief and sacked two ambassadors at the foreign ministry. Mr Burhan did not elaborate on his moves.

Since mid-April, the Sudanese army, led by Gen Burhan, and the RSF, commanded byGeneral Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have been locked in a power struggle.

Chaos has taken over much of the country since the conflict broke out. The capital, Khartoum, has been reduced to an urban battlefield and the western Darfur region is rocked by deadly tribal clashes.

The violence has also killed more than 600 people, including many civilians, according to the World Health Organisation. It has forced about 200,000 people to flee into neighbouring countries and displaced more than 700,000 inside Sudan, triggering a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilise the region.

Air strikes and artillery fire intensified sharply across Sudan’s capital early on Tuesday, residents said

The air strikes and sounds of clashes and blasts could be heard in the south of Khartoum, and there was heavy shelling overnight in parts of the adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman, witnesses said. - AP/Reuters