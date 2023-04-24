Irish citizens among those evacuated from Sudan in Spanish operation

Citizens of Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Germany who were evacuated from Sudan disembark from a military aircraft in Amman, Jordan. Photograph: EPA

Irish citizens were among those evacuated from Sudan in a Spanish operation on Sunday night as efforts to evacuate diplomats and their dependents from Khartoum intensified.

“Spanish air force planes have just taken off from Khartoum carrying our citizens and diplomats. Other EU and Latin American nationals also onboard,” the Spanish foreign minister said.

Subsequently, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported some 30 Spaniards were evacuated from the capital Khartoum, accompanied by 70 citizens of other nationalities – Irish, Portuguese, Italian, Polish, Mexican, Venezuelan, Colombian and Argentine.

“We reiterate the call for a ceasefire and resumption of dialogue in Sudan,” José Manuel Albares tweeted.

READ MORE

A team of Irish special forces soldiers and diplomats is being sent to Sudan to assist Irish people in leaving the country in response to the worsening violence there.

Up to 12 members of the Army Ranger Wing, the Defence Forces special operations unit, are to accompany a small number of officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs. They will form an Emergency Consular Assistance Team.

With a series of ceasefires failing to hold, the death toll has now passed 420, including 264 civilians, and more than 3,700 have been wounded, according to local and international NGOs.

However, most analysts believe the true total of fatalities and injuries in more than nine days of fighting is much higher amid battles in the centre of the Sudanese capital and in its twin city of Omdurman.

The US evacuated diplomats, embassy workers and families from Khartoum on Saturday night, sending Chinook helicopters carrying special forces on Saturday night to evacuate about 70 Americans from a landing zone at the embassy to a location in Ethiopia.

On Sunday the UK successfully evacuated its diplomatic staff and dependents from Khartoum in what officials called “very challenging circumstances”, which involved more than 1,200 military personnel.

The successful evacuation operations have increased the pressure on other western nations to get their nationals out of Sudan amid the continued fighting.

On Sunday night, Germany and France said they had each evacuated more than 100 people.

The first of three planned Airbus A400Ms carrying the evacuees “landed safely in Jordan” at around midnight local time, Germany’s military said.

The first French flight landed in Djibouti, according to an AFP source, after what French officials called a “complicated” rescue operation. Another French flight was on the way, officials added.

Germany’s aircraft were carrying nationals of other countries as well as German citizens, an army spokesperson said.

Reports from Khartoum suggested that a first attempt to evacuate French diplomats had failed when a convoy came under fire, with some passengers injured.

Spain and Canada also evacuated their citizens. Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, said that his country’s operations in Sudan had been temporarily suspended. “Our diplomats are safe – they have been extracted and are working from outside the country,” he tweeted.

One big challenge is fighting over Khartoum’s airport, which has sustained significant damage since the conflict broke out last weekend.

The violence has pitted army units loyal to Sudan’s military ruler, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is the deputy head of the ruling council.

Their power struggle has raised fears of chaos and a humanitarian disaster in the country of 45 million people, Africa’s third largest.

On the streets of Khartoum there was anger.

“They evacuated their people ... the Americans do not care about Sudan ... The safety of their people is a priority for them, we should not concentrate on that, we should think of ways to stop the war,” businessman Madji Ebaid (61) said.

A woman preparing to evacuate Khartoum for the town of Kosti, the capital of the White Nile state 300km (185 miles) to the south, said she was scared by what the battling forces in the city might do once foreigners had gone.

“The westerners have left ... It doesn’t feel OK for us ... We don’t know what they will do tomorrow,” the woman said.

On Sunday, internet and phone services appeared to have collapsed across much of country. Medicine, fuel and food were scarce in much of Khartoum, while a combination of fighting and looting made leaving home to search for essential provisions dangerous.

A new declared truce that was to coincide with the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr collapsed on Saturday.

The ceasefire was supposed to allow thousands of Khartoum residents who have been trapped by the fighting to reach safety and visit family during the Muslim holiday of Eid.

Witnesses in Khartoum reported thousands of prisoners either breaking out or freed from the city’s main three prisons and widespread looting of private homes, offices and government facilities.

The Greek foreign minister said the country had dispatched aircraft and special forces to its ally Egypt in preparation for an evacuation of 120 Greek and Cypriot nationals from Khartoum. Most of them have sought shelter in recent days at a Greek Orthodox cathedral in the capital, Nikos Dendias said.

The Netherlands sent two air force Hercules C-130 planes and an Airbus A330 to Jordan in advance of a possible rescue mission.

Italy has dispatched military jets to the Gulf of Aden state of Djibouti to prepare for the evacuation of 140 Italian nationals in Sudan, many of whom have already taken refuge in the embassy.

It is unclear if Khartoum’s main airport is usable, even if the fighting around the facility stops long enough to ensure safe passage through nearby war-torn neighbourhoods.

A number of civilian aircraft have been destroyed and at least one runway has been badly damaged.

Other airports across the country, such as Merowe, 300km north of Khartoum, are thought to have been put out of action by bombardments.

The UN is also struggling to extract hundreds of international staff, warning that evacuation by land may be the only option.

One UN worker said some UN staff have already left, travelling from Khartoum to Port Sudan or from the southwestern region of Darfur into neighbouring Chad. – Guardian