Commuters to face delays on Dublin-Belfast Enterprise train service over coming months

Commuters between Dublin and Belfast can expect delays over the coming months, as Translink is to commence a major phase of works associated with the new Belfast Grand Central station this week.

The works are due to begin on Wednesday, July 3rd, and are expected to continue until early Autumn.

Bus transfers will operate between Newry and Belfast for the Enterprise service.

The works include realignment of the track to serve the new station, alongside a period of testing, commissioning and training.

As a result, customers on the Dublin to Belfast Enterprise service were asked to note that during these dates, the following arrangements will apply:

The rail line will be closed between Lisburn and Belfast

Enterprise services between Dublin and Belfast will operate between Dublin and Portadown only

Bus transfers will operate between Newry and Belfast for customers travelling to/from Belfast

The following Saturday services will not operate:

9.36am Belfast to Dublin Connolly

12.21pm Dublin Connolly to Belfast

The following Sunday services will not operate:

13:00hrs Dublin Connolly to Belfast

17:05hrs Belfast to Dublin Connolly

Translink’s new Belfast Grand Central Station will be the new Belfast terminus for Dublin to Belfast rail services when it is completed and operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

It is set to serve 20 million passenger journeys annually. There will also be enhanced walking and cycling provision.

“We look forward to rail customers benefiting from this major new transport hub later this year, and to delivering – with Translink – an expanded hourly service between Dublin and Belfast later this year,” an Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said.