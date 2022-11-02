Hauliers warn some may be ‘forced off road’ because of fuel prices

The president of the Irish Road Haulage Association has warned that some hauliers will be forced off the road because of the increased cost of diesel.

There needed to be immediate action from Government to support the sector, Eugene Drennan told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

Hauliers were facing “very severe difficulties” with 43 per cent operating as solo owners/drivers.

“They are up against it every day to keep going,” Mr Drennan said. “These are crazy times for us, it’s not just the cost of diesel.”

Mr Drennan said members of his association drive 1.9 billion kilometres every year and use 700 million litres of diesel. “We are an island. Our supply line is vital to us because we are an island”.

Due to Ireland’s location on the westerly tip of Europe, any damage to the country’s supply line would come “at your peril”, Mr Drennan said, adding 98 per cent of freight in the country was moved by road.

Government promises that “support is on the way” needed to come about sooner, he said. “We need more immediacy”.