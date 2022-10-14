Permission for Galway Ring Road quashed as planning board concedes legal action

An Bord Pleanála has conceded a case taken against the proposed €600 million Galway City Ring Road.

The planning authority said it had not been aware that a new Climate Action Plan had been adopted by Government four days before it approved the Galway City Ring Road on November 8th last year.

As a result, An Bord Pleanála said it would now consent to an application to the High Court by Friends of The Irish Environment, The Galway Race Committee and others, to effectively annul the grant of planning permission.

Solicitors Phillip Lee in a letter to the Race Committee and others said: “The Board accepts that, in particular in the context of the proposed development at issue and the decision in this case, the failure to consider the new Climate Action Plan 2021 in accordance with section 15 of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015 as amended prior to making its decision, is sufficient to vitiate the lawfulness of its decision. Accordingly, the Board is consenting to an Order of Certiorari on that basis.”

Galway County Council, which is developing the 18km Galway City Ring Road on behalf of itself and the Galway City Council, said this is not the end of the ring road. In a joint statement the councils and State road builder Transport Infrastructure Ireland said: “Notwithstanding this setback Galway County Council and Galway City Council are confident that the issues arising can be resolved and as a result intend to continue to progress the delivery of the N6 GCRR Project.”

It was not immediately clear if this meant a new application would have to be submitted to An Board Pleanala, a process which could take an estimated two years. The council said given the fact the road scheme was still before the courts and orders had yet to be issued, “it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time”.

Sources close to the projects said the authorities would be studying what orders the High Court makes before deciding how best to proceed.

Galway solicitor and Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly who opposed the ring road at the original planning hearing and argued instead for “a climate resilient solution for Galway”, has welcomed An Bord Pleanála’s effective cancellation of the planning permission.

She said the board “admit to not having taken the Climate Action Plan into account. Now it’s time to ramp up an approach to reducing traffic through public and active travel. A reimagined Galway is needed.”

Bypasses of Galway have had a controversial history. Permission for an outer bypass was first granted in 2008 and cancelled in 2013 after a challenge to the The European Court of Justice (ECJ) which ruled the proposal would have a severe impact on a protected natural habitat. The current scheme was lodged in 2018.

The Galway City Ring Road was designed to ease the city’s heavy traffic congestion.

The road to the north of Galway city would extend the current N6 from Coolagh in the city’s eastern suburbs to Barna in the west, requiring a new bridge and a Corrib viaduct, and two short tunnels on the city’s east side.

The construction work, which is partly designed to open up lands to the west of Galway for development, now requires Cabinet approval to begin.

The final design and tendering would take approximately 18 to 24 months, and some of this work can run in parallel with any legal challenges mounted to the planning decision.