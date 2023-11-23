An Post chief David McRedmond to receive EY honour

From left, Roger Wallace, partner lead at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards, Eimear McCrann, director of the EY programme, and Michael Carey, a judge of the awards. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

An Post chief executive David McRedmond is to receive a special recognition award at this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) award ceremony on Thursday evening.

Mr McRedmond has led An Post since 2016, overseeing a major transformation at the State-owned company from letters to ecommerce and parcels, and putting it on a profitable footing. Previously, he led Irish broadcaster TV3, and was a senior executive at telecoms group Eir and British books retailer Waterstones. He is also non-executive chairman of Eir and a non-executive director of Premier Lotteries Ireland

Roger Wallace, the partner lead for the EOY programme, described Mr McRedmond as a “true visionary leader who is not afraid to take risks and put innovative ideas to the test”.

“David joined An Post at a time when the company was at an inflection point facing threats to its traditional business model from rapidly shifting consumer and business preferences for digital solutions. Where others saw only roadblocks, he saw new routes and he has embraced digital transformation across all areas of An Post’s operations, something we saw clear evidence of with the revolutionary launch of the world’s first digital stamp last year.”

Reacting to the award, Mr McRedmond said: “I have been a journeyman throughout my career, working in different industries, companies and countries. But at my heart I remain an entrepreneur from my days with Waterstones. It is the excitement of building business and infrastructure that gets me up in the morning.

“I am extremely honoured because for someone running a semi-State company to be recognised for entrepreneurship is no mean feat. Thanks to all at An Post who make me look better than I am every day.”

Previous recipients of this award include Mary Davis, chief executive of Special Olympics International, former president Mary Robinson, the late Peter Sutherland, businessman Denis Brosnan and Senator Martin McAleese.

The EOY awards ceremony will take place at Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow. Four other awards will be handed out on the night – winners for the emerging, established and international categories – and the overall entrepreneur of the year winner, who will go on to represent Ireland at the world awards next year. This year is the 26th edition of the EOY programme in Ireland.