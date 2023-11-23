Moffett Automated Storage founder wins EY Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award

Sam Moffett, managing director and founder of Moffett Automated Storage Ltd in Monaghan. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Sam Moffett, managing director and founder of Moffett Automated Storage Ltd in Monaghan, has been named best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year at the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EoY) awards held on Thursday.

Founded in 2017, Moffett Automated Storage employs 65 people, and specialises in providing automated pallet storage and warehousing solutions for clients, from design and manufacturing to installation and support.

[ EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles: From pallets to clothing, here’s how this year’s nominees are breaking through ]

EY praised the “disruptive and dynamic business” for the cost, operational and sustainability benefits it offers to clients.

The company allows clients to double the storage capacity within existing warehouse facilities, and for clients in the cold storage industry to reduce energy usage by 50 per cent.

READ MORE

Sam Moffett is the son of Robert Moffett, co-founder of Combilift, and previously the driving force behind Moffett Engineering, a family business synonymous with the success of the Moffett Mounty truck mounted forklift.

Moffett Automated Storage has completed projects across Britain, continental Europe, US and UAE, with 65 per cent of turnover this year generated by projects outside of Ireland.

Nominees in the emerging entrepreneur category have started businesses that have been trading for at least two years, are growing quickly, and are “ones to watch” for the future.

The other finalists in the emerging category were Chris Kelly, EasyGo; Rosie Connolly and Paul Quinn, 4TH ARQ; Deirdre O’Neill and Helen O’Neill, Hertility; Lauren Duggan, Fiona Parfrey and Aine Kilkenny, Riley; Declan Wynne, Skanstec; Ray Nangle and Geraldine Killian, The Lunch Bag.