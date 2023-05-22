Irish edtech to take over ‘flagship’ global English language test

Irish online testing specialist TestReach is set to take over the running of a global English language proficiency test in a deal that its founders say could increase its revenues by as much as 20 per cent in the short term.

The Dublin-based edtech, which provides computer-based assessment products used by professional bodies, universities and other organisations to run secure examinations online, confirmed on Friday that it would go live with the British Council’s Aptis test in the next four weeks. Taken by more than 1.8 million candidates so far, the English language proficiency test is used around the world in more than 85 countries.

TestReach signed a partnership agreement with the British Council – a royal charter organisation that promotes the English Language abroad – almost two years ago to overhaul the delivery of its online flagship test globally. The Irish company has developed enhancements to the programme and the takeover is taking place in the next four weeks.

“It puts us on to a whole new level,” TestReach co-founder and executive director Louella Morton told The Irish Times in Singapore. “Now we’re testing on a truly global scale en masse, working with one of the biggest testing bodies in the world. We are an Irish company playing on that stage. Our competitors are huge US companies so to do it is a big deal.”

Sheena Bailey, Ms Morton’s co-founder and chief executive of TestReach, said: “With the British Council in this particular deal, this is the first of many products that can go on to our platform. So that makes it really exciting, because it is, maybe, the first of many that can come on to the platform. I think it should add maybe 20 per cent to our top line.”

Ms Morton and Ms Bailey are in Singapore this week attending the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year CEO Retreat as finalists in the “established business” category of this year’s competition.

Founded in 2014, the company now employs more than 200 people and delivers in excess of 4 million exams annually through a cloud-based assessment tool, allowing its customers to tailor questions, assemble exam papers while offering a remote invigilation feature.

Ms Bailey said that she and Ms Morton had been “inspired” by her conversations with their fellow finalists and alumni of the Entrepreneur of the Year programme this week as well as local Singaporean entrepreneurs. “It’s a place that I didn’t know an awful lot about, which I would be really interested in looking at in the future, even if our current product isn’t applicable. It definitely has sparked a few light bulbs.”