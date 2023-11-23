Staycity founder wins EY International Entrepreneur of the Year award

Tom Walsh, chief executive and co-founder of Staycity, who was named International Entrepreneur of the Year for 2023s. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Tom Walsh, chief executive and co-founder of Staycity, has been named as the best International Entrepreneur of the Year at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EoY) awards held on Thursday evening.

Mr Walsh cofounded short-term apartment rental company Staycity with his brother Ger Walsh in 2003, having grown the business from a single apartment in a former U2 recording studio in Temple Bar in Dublin.

The company specialises in the rental of short- and mid-stay aparthotels in European city locations for both business and leisure travellers.

EY said the Staycity Group, which operates under the Staycity and Wilde Aparthotels brands, has “grown to become one of Europe’s leading aparthotel operators”, with an estate of 5,300 apartments across 32 locations.

READ MORE

[ EY Entrepreneur of the Year profiles: From fire safety to plastics recycling, here are some of this year’s nominees ]

Staycity reported turnover of €175 million in 2022, up from €78 million in 2019, and has said that turnover for 2023 is on target to reach €230 million.

Earlier this month, Staycity was announced as the new primary sponsor for Dublin GAA.

Nominees in the international entrepreneur category are “global players”, that operate in multiple markets, and can be headquartered in Ireland or overseas.

The other finalists in the category were Dr Andrew Woods, Catagen; Abhilash Borana, Failte Solar; Tom Keogh, Keoghs Crisps; Nick Keegan, Mail Metrics; Brian Fahey, MyComplianceOffice; Neil Skeffington, Novelplast Teoranta; and Ted Wright, Writech Industrial Services Ltd.