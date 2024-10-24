Lights, camera, deal? Irish production companies drop in on Cannes

People walk outside the Palais des Festivals during the Mipcom television trade show in Cannes, France. Photograph: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

The television business has been cooling on Cannes. April’s MipTV event at the Palais des Festivals had been an annual fixture for the international marketplace since 1963, but it is no more. From 2025, the organisers are replacing it with Mip London, which will run in February alongside the fast-growing new kid on the industry calendar, London Screenings.

Luckily for Cannes fans, MipTV’s autumn sister event, Mipcom, has largely kept its allure. Attendance at this week’s get-together is down 5 per cent on last year, with companies sending smaller delegations to the French Riviera to save on costs.

After a pullback in spending across the global television industry, the mantra of production companies and others dependent on commissions from streamers and broadcasters has been “survive ’til 25″.

The tougher climate arguably makes it more vital than ever for smaller players to put their best foot forward. That certainly seems to be the attitude taken by the agencies organising this year’s Ireland on Screen stand, managed by Enterprise Ireland in partnership with Screen Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

Putting a tech gloss on proceedings, Enterprise Ireland said 20 Irish digital entertainment companies were pitching “innovative IP” and investment opportunities at Cannes this week across activities such as augmented reality/virtual reality, animation, gaming and live-action production.

Leading television companies including ShinAwiL, Deadpan Pictures and kids’ comedy makers Turnip + Duck were among those networking at the event in pursuit of partnerships and deals.

Another company doing business there this week is Louth-based Carlichauns, which has an augmented reality app called Carlichauns Adventure Trail and counts Daniel Mulhall, former Irish ambassador to the US, among the members of its advisory board.

Enterprise Ireland says it “remains dedicated” to supporting more than 100 companies in the sector, ranging from early-stage exporters to established high potential start-ups. Screen Ireland says it is “thrilled to see a wealth of original stories led by Irish creatives travelling and reaching new audiences”.

Though the industry may be volatile, Irish ambitions are about more than just survival. They are about export growth. Next stop, London?