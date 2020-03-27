Women’s National League to resume on last weekend of June

National League will finish in December, but League Cup will be deferred for this season

Peamount United’s Aine O’Gorman celebrates with the 2019 league trophy. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Peamount United’s Aine O’Gorman celebrates with the 2019 league trophy. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

The FAI has made plans to resume the 2020 Women’s National League on the last weekend of June. The return date is a week after the scheduled return of the SSE Airtricity League, and it will finish on the weekend ending December 13th.

Each of the nine teams will play 16 games, with the Women’s Senior Cup to run in tandem with the league season. The League Cup will be deferred for this season.

Peamount United won last year’s league title, finishing two points clear of Shelbourne who claimed the League Cup. Peamount were beaten 3-2 by Wexford Youths in the Senior Cup final.

Athlone Town, Bohemians and Treaty United have all joined the league for the first time in 2020, and it was originally set to kick-off on Saturday March 14th.

All football under the jurisdiction of the FAI is in cessation until Sunday April 19th inclusive, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.