Women’s National League to resume on last weekend of June

The FAI has made plans to resume the 2020 Women’s National League on the last weekend of June. The return date is a week after the scheduled return of the SSE Airtricity League, and it will finish on the weekend ending December 13th.

Each of the nine teams will play 16 games, with the Women’s Senior Cup to run in tandem with the league season. The League Cup will be deferred for this season.

Peamount United won last year’s league title, finishing two points clear of Shelbourne who claimed the League Cup. Peamount were beaten 3-2 by Wexford Youths in the Senior Cup final.

Athlone Town, Bohemians and Treaty United have all joined the league for the first time in 2020, and it was originally set to kick-off on Saturday March 14th.

All football under the jurisdiction of the FAI is in cessation until Sunday April 19th inclusive, due to the coronavirus outbreak.