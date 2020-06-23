Quinn hopeful new funding can help Airtricity League restart

The FAI hope to get confirmation by the end of the week of how much they might receive from the €70 million in special funding for sport announced by the government last Friday. It is generally believed that slightly over half of the money will be divided between the three main field sports organisations.

“We looked for an amount and we are looking for clarification now to see if that amount is correct,” says the association’s Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn.

“We were in a deficit situation: no Euros, no international games, no summer camps so Covid-19 hurt but we would hope that we’ll have a large amount and we are very grateful that the Government has seen fit to do that for us. We will spread the money around the game.”

There has been some speculation that the FAI is on course to get around €10 million and that a portion will go towards helping to get the return of the Airtricity League over the line. The association is due to speak with clubs again on Wednesday afternoon when money, relegation and the question of whether any resumed season will include a staging of the FAI Cup are all likely to be discussed.

“It (the funding) has been presented as great news for the League of Ireland and we certainly hope to get that up and running again but I think it’s also great news for the amateur game, for grassroots,” said Quinn.

“If we can get the League going then we will look to give the same attention to the rest of the game because that also has to get itself back to something like normality. People will have to make a case for getting some of it and we will have to make sure it is distributed on a fair and equitable basis.”

A couple of additional Premier Division clubs have returned to training with week although a number are still waiting for the detail of last week’s discussion on funding to be fleshed out and for outstanding issues with regard to the structure of any resumed season to be agreed.

Defending champions, Dundalk, meanwhile, have confirmed that former Waterford manager Alan Reynolds has joined the club as assistant manager.