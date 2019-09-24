No dream debut for Troy Parrott in League Cup defeat

Republic of Ireland Under-21 striker Troy Parrott made his senior competitive debut for Tottenham in the League Cup on Tuesday evening with the 17 year-old Dubliner seeing 66 minutes of action in the London club’s tie at Colchester - which the top flight side eventually lost out on penalties - before being replaced by Christian Eriksen.

It was no dream debut for the Irishman who couldn’t quite convert the best opportunity to come his way over the course of the evening, a cross from Eric Dier in the 53rd minute that the young striker headed narrowly over.

It will go down, however, as another landmark for a player regarded by many as a rising young star. Parrott scored twice for the Irish under-21s a couple of weeks ago in Sweden but Mick McCarthy had made it clear that the teenager would have to be featuring for Tottenham’s first team before he would be considered for the senior international squad. This will, he must hope, be a significant step in that direction.

Elsewhere, Michael Obafemi got 72 minutes and an assist for Southampton as they won 4-0 at Portsmouth but Nathan Collins was sent off for Stoke City who eventually lost 5-3 on penalties at Crawley Town.

Caoimhin Kelleher, the 20 year-old goalkeeper from Cork who has already been involved with the Irish senior squad on a handful of occasions, is set to make his debut for Liverpool in their League cup game at MK Dons on Wednesday evening.