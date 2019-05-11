Waterford and Sligo Rovers share six goals and the points

Both teams also miss penalties as Sligo denied a third win in a row by battling hosts

Waterford’s Izzy Akinade scored the equaliser against Sligo, after 80 minutes. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Waterford 3 Sligo Rovers 3

Saturday evening entertainment was in abundance at the RSC as Waterford and Sligo Rovers scored three goals and missed a penalty each.

Kris Twardek was left unmarked six yards out to prod Sligo ahead on 18 minutes before Cory Galvin’s rasping drive two minutes later drew the Blues level.

Shane Duggan’s volley which rebounded off the hands of goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney back into the net gave Waterford a 2-1 lead at the break but Ronan Coughlan’s header 11 minutes into the second half and a fine finish from Romeo Parkes had Sligo 3-2 ahead on 64 minutes.

Shortly after Duggan had his penalty saved by Beeney, Izzy Akinade lobbed Waterford level again on 80 minutes.

Coughlan, two minutes later, then squandered the chance of recording a third Sligo win in a row for the first time this season by having his penalty denied by Matt Connor.

WATERFORD: M Connor; R Feely, D Delaney, G Poynton, A Simpson (B Héry 66); S Duggan; JJ Lunney; C Galvin (S Twine 77), Z Elbouzedi (K Chvedukas 66); I Akinade, A Drinan.

SLIGO ROVERS: M Beeney; L Banks, D Leverock, J Dunleavy, R Donelon; J Keaney (R Murray 46), D Fordyce (N Morahan 90+1); K Twardek (S Warde 46), D Cawley, R Parkes; R Coughlan.

Referee: A Buttimer (Cork).

Attendance: 1150.

