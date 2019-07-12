Barcelona complete €120m signing of Antoine Griezmann

France forward Antoine Griezmann will join Barcelona from Atletico Madrid after the Catalan club announced they had paid his €120m buyout fee.

The France forward, 28, will sign a five-year contract which ties him to Barca until June 30th, 2024.

Griezmann’s new contract contains a buyout clause of €800m, the Spanish champions added in a statement.

“With his arrival at FC Barcelona, the Frenchman takes another step forward in his career with the goal of consolidating his place as one of the best players in the world,” the Spanish league champions said in a statement.

Griezmann had announced in May he would be leaving Atletico Madrid after spending five seasons in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona have long been linked with a move for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Last month Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin revealed he had known about the impending transfer since March.

Griezmann moved to Atleti from Real Sociedad in 2014 and helped the club win the Europa League in 2018, scoring twice in the final against Marseille.