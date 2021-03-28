Conor Davis double helps Longford keep up positive start

Bohemians give up 2-0 lead at Dalymount; Billy King earns three points for St Pat’s

Paul Buttner

Longford’s Callum Warfield and Conor Davis celebrate at the end of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Longford’s Callum Warfield and Conor Davis celebrate at the end of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Conor Davis scored twice off the bench late on as newly promoted Longford Town came from two goals down to stun Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Saturday evening to maintain their positive start to the Premier Division season.

The 2-2 draw has Longford in second place in the table after two games as Bohemians, last season’s runners-up, await their first win.

An agile turn and finish from Georgie Kelly had Bohemians ahead on 20 minutes with Ross Tierney finding the bottom corner from the edge of the area to double the lead six minutes later.

Longford rallied well in the second half with substitute Davis punishing sloppiness from Bohemians’ Bastien Héry to then skip past two defenders before drilling to the net from a tight angle on 76 minutes.

Davis then salvaged a point for the midlanders on 86 minutes when turning in a Callum Warfield cross at the far post.

Billy King hit a 90th-minute winner to give St Patrick’s Athletic a 2-1 win over Drogheda United at Richmond Park.

A dominant start to the second half saw St Pat’s take a 59th-minute lead; Jason McClelland crossing for Ronan Coughlan to finish from close range.

Drogheda hit back nine minutes later when, on the pitch scarcely a minute, Dinny Corcoran punished a spill by 19-year-old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros to stab home following Mark Doyle’s cross.

In a late St Pat’s onslaught, Coughlan shot against a post before the ball was recycled by Darragh Burns to cross superbly for fellow substitute King to volley home at the back post.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.