Conor Davis double helps Longford keep up positive start

Conor Davis scored twice off the bench late on as newly promoted Longford Town came from two goals down to stun Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Saturday evening to maintain their positive start to the Premier Division season.

The 2-2 draw has Longford in second place in the table after two games as Bohemians, last season’s runners-up, await their first win.

An agile turn and finish from Georgie Kelly had Bohemians ahead on 20 minutes with Ross Tierney finding the bottom corner from the edge of the area to double the lead six minutes later.

Longford rallied well in the second half with substitute Davis punishing sloppiness from Bohemians’ Bastien Héry to then skip past two defenders before drilling to the net from a tight angle on 76 minutes.

Davis then salvaged a point for the midlanders on 86 minutes when turning in a Callum Warfield cross at the far post.

Billy King hit a 90th-minute winner to give St Patrick’s Athletic a 2-1 win over Drogheda United at Richmond Park.

A dominant start to the second half saw St Pat’s take a 59th-minute lead; Jason McClelland crossing for Ronan Coughlan to finish from close range.

Drogheda hit back nine minutes later when, on the pitch scarcely a minute, Dinny Corcoran punished a spill by 19-year-old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros to stab home following Mark Doyle’s cross.

In a late St Pat’s onslaught, Coughlan shot against a post before the ball was recycled by Darragh Burns to cross superbly for fellow substitute King to volley home at the back post.