Napoli face Arsenal, outsiders Slavia meet Chelsea

Europa League draw keeps London clubs apart until a possible all-London final

Pierre van Hooijdonk during Friday’s Europa League draw. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Napoli, chasing their first European title since Diego Maradona’s team won the old Uefa Cup in 1989, were drawn against Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Friday.

Rank outsiders Slavia Prague, who ousted Sevilla in thrilling style on Thursday, were rewarded with a tie against Chelsea, the other English Premier League team in the last eight.

Villarreal and Valencia were drawn together in an all-Spanish tie and Benfica will meet Eintracht Frankfurt, who eliminated Inter Milan with a 1-0 win at San Siro.

Arsenal were initially drawn at home in the second leg against Napoli but the order was reversed by Uefa to avoid a clash with Chelsea, who host Slavia in the return of their tie in London.

Arsenal or Napoli will meet Villarreal or Valencia in the semi-finals while Benfica or Eintracht play Slavia or Chelsea.

Europa League quarter-finals

Arsenal v Napoli

Villarreal v Valencia

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague v Chelsea

