Luis Suarez leaves Barcelona for Atletico Madrid in €6m deal

Uruguay striker signs two-year deal after spending six years at the Nou Camp

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Luis Suarez has joined Atletico Madrid in a €6m deal. Photograph: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have signed Luis Suarez from Barcelona with the Uruguayan striker penning a two-year deal, the Spanish clubs said on Wednesday, bringing to an end his six-year stint at the Nou Camp.

Barca’s statement said Atletico will pay the Catalans €6 million in bonus payments to sign Suarez, 33.

The Uruguay striker, who became Barca’s third all-time top scorer, had a year left on his contract with the club.

Suarez joined Barca in 2014 and helped the club win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys and the Champions League in 2015.

A Barca statement read: “FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona six million euros in variables.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.”

The club also said there would be a farewell event for the player and a remote press conference on Thursday afternoon.

