Real Madrid pay Liverpool €10m fee to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold for Club World Cup

Liverpool have agreed to let Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid when the transfer window opens on Sunday in a deal that will be worth £10 million (€11.9 million) to the Premier League champions.

Madrid reopened talks with Liverpool this week about signing the defender ahead of the Club World Cup, which starts on June 14th. His Liverpool contract is due to expire on June 30th and the Spanish giants had initially proposed an £850,000 (€1 million) deal to sign him early. That was rejected.

However, a deal has now been reached whereby Real will pay Liverpool a one-off €10 million fee to cancel the full back’s contract 29 days early. They will also cover Alexander-Arnold’s wages for the month of June. That means the total deal is worth £10 million to Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold’s registration will be transferred to Real on Sunday.

Liverpool could have banked £20 million for the home-grown defender had they accepted Real’s first approach in late December. But the club prioritised the team’s pursuit of the title under Arne Slot, with Alexander-Arnold playing an important part in the ultimately successful mission.

Liverpool are expected to replaced Alexander-Arnold with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who should join the club shortly for £30 million. The club also remain in talks with Leverkuen over a club record deal for Germany international Florian Wirtz. There is interest, too, in the Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who is valued at £45 million.

The champions are also expected to move for another striker, especially should Luis Díaz or Darwin Núñez move on this summer with both forwards attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.