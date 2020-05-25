Seville derby could herald return to La Liga action

Spanish league planning to restart as early as June 11th

Cristian Tello of Real Betis taking part in a training session in Seville, Spain. La Liga clubs are back training in groups of up to 10 players following the league’s return to training protocols. Photograph: Getty Images

The Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis could be the opening fixture as La Liga gears up to restart as early as June 11th.

Spanish sides are now involved in group training as they build towards a resumption, with the season having been suspended since March 12th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

League president Javier Tebas told Movistar’s #BackToWin programme on Sunday: “What’s for certain is that it will start the weekend of June 12th, or even on Thursday June 11th.

“It’s not decided yet – we need to align the phases, meet with the Spanish football federation and the Spanish High Sports Council to finalise everything.”

Tebas suggested the game could kick off at 9pm UK time (10pm local).

Playing in the heat of a Spanish summer is something which administrators need to factor in, and Tebas said: “Our plan for kick-off times during the week would be to play in the afternoon or evening, between 7.30-8pm or 9.30-10pm. Over the weekend, there would be three slots: 5pm, 7.30pm, 9.30 or 10pm.”

There are 11 rounds of matches still to be played for all clubs.

