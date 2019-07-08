Neymar faces disciplinary action from PSG after missing pre-season training

Not showing up may be the Brazilian’s first public act in a bid to force the French club to sell him back to Barcelona

Jamie Jackson

Neymar in the stands before Brazil’s Copa America semi-final against Argentina in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Photograph: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

Neymar in the stands before Brazil’s Copa America semi-final against Argentina in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Photograph: Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

 

Neymar faces disciplinary action from Paris Saint-Germain after failing to attend Monday’s opening day of pre-season training in what may be a significant move in his desire to force a return to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old joined PSG from Barça in a world record £200 million transfer during the summer of 2017. Yet despite winning Ligue 1 in each of his two seasons in the French capital, he has become unsettled. The no-show may be Neymar’s first public act in a bid to force PSG to sell him back.

A statement from the French champions said: “On Monday, July 8th, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was due to return to pre-season activities with the Paris Saint-Germain senior squad. Paris Saint-Germain notes that Neymar Jr was not in attendance at the agreed time and place. This was without the club’s prior authorisation. The club regrets this situation and will therefore take appropriate action.”

Last week Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Barca president, confirmed the forward’s wishes to depart. “We know Neymar wants to leave PSG, but we also know that PSG don’t want him to leave.”

Neymar’s relationship with PSG is already fragile due to a chequered disciplinary record. In May he was given a three-match ban by the French Football Federation for hitting a fan after PSG’s French Cup final defeat to Rennes.

He is also suspended for the opening three group games of the next Champions League campaign for “insulting match officials” during PSG’s home 3-1 loss to Manchester United at Parc des Princes in February that knocked them out of the last 16.

Discontent

Neymar’s discontent was deepened by the ankle injury he suffered last month that ruled him out of the Copa América. Brazil claimed the competition after a 12-year gap with a 3-1 win over Peru in Sunday’s final.

Neymar’s private life is also unsettled, with him facing an accusation of rape, which he denies. In May Brazilian model Najila Trindade claimed the incident occurred in Paris earlier that month after she flew from Brazil to meet him at a hotel.

Barca claim Neymar owes them €75 million for breach of contract, while he wants €28.6 million from the Catalan club for an unpaid signing-on bonus he believes is owed.

Fifa, the world governing body, decided against intervening in the case in February 2018 yet it is still destined to be heard in a Spanish court. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.