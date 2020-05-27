Ireland women to complete Euro qualifiers later this year

Vera Pauw’s side have three fixtures left as they bid for place at postponed 2022 Euros

Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe celebrate Ireland’s win over Montenegro in March. Photograph: Filip Filipovic/Inpho

Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe celebrate Ireland’s win over Montenegro in March. Photograph: Filip Filipovic/Inpho

 

The FAI have confirmed the Republic of Ireland women will play their three remaining qualifiers for Euro 2021 later this year.

Vera Pauw’s side currently sit one point clear of Germany in qualification Group I, having won four and drawn one of their opening five fixtures.

The Women’s 2021 Euros will be held in England and have been pushed back to 2022, after the 2020 men’s tournament was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Republic now face a crunch trip to play Germay on September 19th, a trip to face Ukraine on October 23rd before welcoming the Germans to Ireland on December 1st.

Top spot in Group I would see Pauw’s side automatically secure one of the 15 places on offer at the European Championships - hosts England have already qualified - while a runner-up spot would guarantee them at least a qualification play-off.

The rescheduled 2022 Championships will run from July 6th-31st.

