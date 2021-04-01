FAI confirm Ireland friendlies against Andorra and Hungary

The FAI has confirmed the two senior international friendly games Stephen Kenny had spoken about over the weekend with the Republic of Ireland set to play Andorra on June 3rd and Hungary five days later.

The first game will be at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra while the second is expected to be in Spain where the squad will spend the bulk of what Kenny said would be a nine-day training camp.

For Hungary, the game will be part of the team’s preparations for Euro2020 with Marco Rossi’s side due to play their first group game, against Portugal, a week later. France and Germany are also in their group which is scheduled to be played between Munich and Budapest.

Andorra, meanwhile, finished fifth of six teams in a qualification group that included France, Turkey and Iceland. They earned four points over the course of the campaign with three coming from a home win against Moldova.

Kenny said he would use the games and wider camp as preparation for the rest of his side’s World Cup campaign which resumes in September with games against Portugal (away) then Azerbijan and Serbia (both home).