Your weekend Premier League team news

Saturday, October 5th (kick-off times 3pm unless stated)

Brighton (16) v Tottenham Hotspur (6) (kick-off: 12.30pm)

Brighton will have winger Solly March (thigh) back but will hand a late fitness test to midfielder Davy Propper (hamstring). Shane Duffy (calf), Bernardo (knock), Leandro Trossard (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined for the Seagulls but Leon Balogun is available following a minor injury.

Tottenham are likely to play midfielder Moussa Sissoko at right-back, filling in for the suspended Serge Aurier. Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and winger Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are still injured.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 1 Brighton 0, Brighton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Last five league matches: Brighton L L D D L; Tottenham Hotspur L D W L W

Top scorers: Neal Maupay (Brighton) 2; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 7

Match odds: H 3-1 D 5-2 A 19-20

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Burnley (11) v Everton (15)

Jack Cork (shoulder) is unlikely to feature for Burnley, while fellow midfielder Danny Drinkwater is still absent. Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) will be hoping for a return to action.

Midfielder Andre Gomes (rib) and winger Theo Walcott (head) will be fit for Everton. Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) has returned to light training but the summer signing is not yet ready to return.

Last season: Everton 2 Burnley 0, Burnley 1 Everton 5

Last five league matches: Burnley D L D W D; Everton L W L L L

Top scorers: Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 4; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 4

Match odds: H 15-8 D 9-4 A 31-20

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Liverpool (1) v Leicester (3)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a late decision to make on whether to recall goalkeeper Alisson Becker (calf). Centre-back Joel Matip (knee) will definitely miss out.

Playmaker James Maddison (ankle) is fit for Leicester and is likely to replace summer signing Dennis Praet.

Last season: Liverpool 1 Leicester 1, Leicester 1 Liverpool 2

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W W; Leicester W W L W W

Top scorers: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 7; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 5

Match odds: H 4-9 D 7-2 A 13-2

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Norwich (17) v Aston Villa (18)

Norwich full-back Jamal Lewis (elbow) will be available while Michael McGovern will start in goal following injuries to Ralf Fahrmann (groin) and Tim Krul (back). Full-back Sam Byram (ankle) and midfielder Todd Cantwell (hamstring) are slight doubts and centre-half Grant Hanley (groin) misses out. Midfielders Alex Tettey (groin), Mario Vrancic (calf), Tom Trybull (ankle), winger Onel Hernandez (knee) and defenders Christoph Zimmermann (foot) and Timm Klose (knee) all continue their rehabilitation.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has no fresh injury problems, with defenders Tyrone Mings (shin) and Matt Targett (hamstring) available for selection. The game will come too soon for striker Jonathan Kodjia (fractured cheekbone).

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich L L W L L; Aston Villa W L D L D

Top scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 6; Conor Hourihane & John McGinn (Aston Villa) 3

Match odds: H 11-8 D 13-5 A 15-8

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Watford (20) v Sheff Utd (12)

Watford remain without captain Troy Deeney (knee). Midfielder Will Hughes is available, but forward Isaac Success (groin) remains absent.

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp (suspension) will return, although fellow striker David McGoldrick (groin) is still sidelined.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Watford L D D L L; Sheff Utd L D L W L

Top scorers: Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 2; Billy Sharp & Oliver Norwood & Oliver McBurnie & John Lundstram & Lys Mousset & Callum Robinson & Richard Stearman 1

Match odds: H 23-20 D 23-10 A 5-2

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

West Ham (5) v Crystal Palace (9) (kick-off: 5.30pm)

West Ham are without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who is set to be sidelined for three months through injury. Defender Winston Reid remains a long-term absentee.

Crystal Palace are missing suspended midfielder Luka Milivojevic, meaning Victor Camarasa could come into contention, but defender Mamadou Sakho (muscle strain) remains unavailable.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 West Ham 1, West Ham 3 Crystal Palace 2

Last five league matches: West Ham W W D W D; Crystal Palace W W L D W

Top scorers: Andriy Yarmolenko & Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 3; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 2

Match odds: H 19-20 D 13-5 A 14-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Sunday, October 6th

Arsenal (4) v AFC Bournemouth (8) (kick-off: 2pm)

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns with striker Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (concussion) the only absentees.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser should be available following illness, while defender Adam Smith (hamstring) and midfielder Dan Gosling (hip) are both closing in on a return. Midfielder David Brooks (ankle), defender Charlie Daniels (knee) and winger Junior Stanislas (knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Last season: Arsenal 5 AFC Bournemouth 1, AFC Bournemouth 1 Arsenal 2

Last five league matches: Arsenal L D D W D; AFC Bournemouth L L W W D

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 5

Match odds: H 4-9 D 19-5 A 11-2

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Man City (2) v Wolverhampton (13) (kick-off: 2pm)

Manchester City will be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (groin), defenders John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) and winger Leroy Sane (knee).

Forward Diogo Jota remains a major injury doubt for Wolves due to a foot problem that saw him miss the 2-0 win over Watford and the Europa League victory against Besiktas on Thursday.

Last season: Man City 3 Wolverhampton 0, Wolverhampton 1 Man City 1

Last five league matches: Man City W W L W W; Wolverhampton D L L D W

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Man City) 9; Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 8

Match odds: H 1-9 D 8-1 A 22-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Southampton (14) v Chelsea (7) (kick-off: 2pm)

Southampton will once again be without full-back Cedric Soares (calf). Forward Che Adams could return to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad after being dropped, while back-up goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (calf) is available again. Winger Moussa Djenepo (hip) is still unavailable.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will check on the fitness of N’Golo Kante (ankle). Fellow midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) and Marco Van Ginkel (ACL), left-back Emerson Palmieri (thigh) and defender Antonio Rudiger (groin) are still sidelined.

Last season: Chelsea 0 Southampton 0, Southampton 0 Chelsea 3

Last five league matches: Southampton W D W L L; Chelsea W D W L W

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 4; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 8

Match odds: H 3-1 D 14-5 A 17-20

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Newcastle (19) v Man Utd (10) (kick-off: 4.30pm)

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden is suspended. Striker Dwight Gayle (calf), wing-back Jetro Willems (knee) and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) could return, while defender Florian Lejeune (knee) is building up match fitness, leaving only winger Matt Ritchie (ankle) on the casualty list.

Midfielder Paul Pogba (foot), forward Anthony Martial (thigh) and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness) look set to be among Manchester United’s absentees. Forward Jesse Lingard (hamstring) will need to be assessed.

Last season: Newcastle 0 Man Utd 2, Man Utd 3 Newcastle 2

Last five league matches: Newcastle W D L D L; Man Utd L D W L D

Top scorers: Jetro Willems & Yoshinori Muto & Jonjo Shelvey & Joelinton & Fabian Schar (Newcastle) 1; Daniel James & Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 3

Match odds: H 7-2 D 5-2 A 17-20

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)