West Ham pushed all the way before seeing off stubborn Stockport

Stockport County 0 West Ham United 1

West Ham United laboured into the FA Cup fourth round after a late Craig Dawson header gave them a 1-0 win at National League side Stockport County on Monday.

The Hammers created few chances on a muddy pitch before central defender Dawson met a Jarrod Bowen cross from the right and steered the ball into the bottom right corner past home goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe in the 83rd minute.

Said Benrahma and Andriy Yarmolenko fired wide for the visitors in the opening 15 minutes before referee Mike Dean briefly halted play in the first half due to loud fireworks being set off outside the ground.

Dawson spared West Ham from falling behind when he blocked a Connor Jennings shot in the 64th minute and Tomas Soucek headed inches wide for the visitors before Dawson finally forced a brave Stockport side into submission.

West Ham will next face League One side Doncaster Rovers at home and the winners of that tie will book a clash with either Manchester United or Liverpool in the fifth round.