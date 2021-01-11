West Ham pushed all the way before seeing off stubborn Stockport

Craig Dawson’s late header eventually got David Moyes’ side over the line

Craig Dawson of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FA Cup third round win over Stockport at Edgeley Park. Photo: Martin Rickett - Pool/Getty Images

Craig Dawson of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FA Cup third round win over Stockport at Edgeley Park. Photo: Martin Rickett - Pool/Getty Images

 

Stockport County 0 West Ham United 1

West Ham United laboured into the FA Cup fourth round after a late Craig Dawson header gave them a 1-0 win at National League side Stockport County on Monday.

The Hammers created few chances on a muddy pitch before central defender Dawson met a Jarrod Bowen cross from the right and steered the ball into the bottom right corner past home goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe in the 83rd minute.

Said Benrahma and Andriy Yarmolenko fired wide for the visitors in the opening 15 minutes before referee Mike Dean briefly halted play in the first half due to loud fireworks being set off outside the ground.

Dawson spared West Ham from falling behind when he blocked a Connor Jennings shot in the 64th minute and Tomas Soucek headed inches wide for the visitors before Dawson finally forced a brave Stockport side into submission.

West Ham will next face League One side Doncaster Rovers at home and the winners of that tie will book a clash with either Manchester United or Liverpool in the fifth round.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.