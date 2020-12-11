Weekend Premier League team news, kick-off times and TV details

Saturday

Wolves (10) v Aston Villa (12), 12.30pm – Live on BT Sport

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) has no timeframe to return, while wing back Jonny (knee) remains sidelined.

Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley (hamstring) is not yet fully fit despite making progress. Defender Bjorn Engels (thigh) is back, but goalkeeper Tom Heaton (knee) and strikers Keinan Davis (ankle) and Wesley (knee) remain out.

Last season: Aston Villa 0 Wolverhampton 1, Wolverhampton 2 Aston Villa 1

Last five league matches: Wolverhampton W L D W L; Aston Villa L L W L L

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 4; Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 8

Match odds: H 5-4 D 23-10 A 23-10

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United (13) v West Brom (19), 3.0pm – Live Sky Sports

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will be without “a big chunk” of first-team regulars affected by the coronavirus which has swept through the club’s training ground.

West Brom will be without playmaker Matheus Pereira (suspension), but midfielder Jake Livermore (coronavirus) is available.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle D W L L W; West Brom L L L W L

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 7; Callum Robinson & Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom) 3

Match odds: H 6-5 D 23-10 A 12-5

Referee: Darren England

Manchester United (6) v Manchester City (7), 5.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Anthony Martial is back available and fellow forward Edinson Cavani (both niggles) could return for Manchester United. Midfielder Fred comes back into the fold after his European ban.

Manchester City’s record goalscorer Sergio Agüero (knee) is not ready to start. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (ankle) is fit but defender Eric Garcia (knock) is not.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Man City 0, Man City 1 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Man Utd L W W W W; Man City W D L W W

Top scorers: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) 11; Ferran Torres & Raheem Sterling (Man City) 6

Match odds: H 10-3 D 3-1 A 3-4

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Everton (9) v Chelsea (3), 8.0pm – Live BT Sport

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez (calf) and midfielder Fabian Delph (hamstring) will miss out, but defender Séamus Coleman (hamstring) is expected to be fit.

Forward Christian Pulisic (hamstring) will be available for Chelsea. Playmaker Hakim Ziyech and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi (both hamstring) are sidelined.

Last season: Chelsea 4 Everton 0, Everton 3 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Everton L L W L D; Chelsea W W W D W

Top scorers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 14; Timo Werner (Chelsea) 8

Match odds: H 10-3 D 3-1 A 3-4

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Sunday

Southampton (5) v Sheff Utd (20), 12.0pm – Live Sky Sports

Forward Danny Ings (knee) could return to the Southampton starting line-up. Defender Mohammed Salisu in pushing for a belated debut.

Sheffield United are hoping defender Enda Stevens (knee), midfielder Ethan Ampadu (hip)and forward Lys Mousset (toe) are fit.

Last season: Southampton 3 Sheff Utd 1, Sheff Utd 0 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Southampton W W D L W; Sheff Utd L L L L L

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 6; David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 3

Match odds: H 8-11 D 27-10 A 4-1

Referee: Andrew Madley

Crystal Palace (11) v Tottenham (1), 2.15pm – Live Sky Sports

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell (cold) left training early on Friday but is expected to be fit. Defender Martin Kelly (calf), goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (thigh), right back Nathan Ferguson (knee) and striker Connor Wickham (thigh) remain sidelined.

Tottenham hope to have defender Serge Aurier (knock) back, while midfielder Erik Lamela (Achilles) is on the comeback trail.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1, Tottenham Hotspur 4 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L W L L W; Tottenham Hotspur W W W D W

Top scorers: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 7; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 14

Match odds: H 15-4 D 27-10 A 3-4

Referee: Kevin Friend

Fulham (17) v Liverpool (2), 4.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Fulham manager Scott Parker will be hoping to welcome back Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo (both calf) soon.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) could come into contention and goalkeeper Alisson Becker (thigh) is set to regain his place from young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher . Forward Diogo Jota (knock) and defender Kostas Tsimikas (knee) face late fitness tests.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham W L L W L; Liverpool W D W D W

Top scorers: Bobby Reid (Fulham) 4; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 12

Match odds: H 8-1 D 9-2 A 1-3

Referee: Andre Marriner

Arsenal (15) v Burnley (18), 7.15pm – Live Sky Sports

Arsenal will be without midfielder Thomas Partey (thigh) and winger Nicolas Pepe (suspension).

Burnley are unlikely to be able to welcome back defender Phil Bardsley and midfielders Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Jack Cork.

Last season: Burnley 0 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 2 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal W L D L L; Burnley L D W L D

Top scorers: Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) 4; Chris Wood & Matej Vydra (Burnley) 2

Match odds: H 8-15 D 16-5 A 11-2

Referee: Graham Scott

Leicester (4) v Brighton (16), 7.15pm

Leicester midfielder James Maddison (knee) is expected to make the squad. Timothy Castagne (hamstring) and Daniel Amartey (thigh) are close to a return, while fellow defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira (groin) are sidelined.

Brighton will again be without playmaker Adam Lallana (groin). Midfielders Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister have joined in with full training again this week.

Last season: Leicester 0 Brighton 0, Brighton 0 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester W W L L W; Brighton L D W D L

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 11; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 4

Match odds: H 1-1 D 5-2 A 11-4

Referee: Martin Atkinson