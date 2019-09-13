Weekend Premier League team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)



Liverpool (1) v Newcastle (14), Live BT Sport 1

Alisson Becker and Naby Keita will again be sidelined for Liverpool. Adrian will keep his place in goal as Alisson continues to recover from the calf injury he suffered on the opening day of the season that is likely to rule him out for another month at least. Reds boss Jürgen Klopp is hopeful midfielder Keita (hip/groin) will return to training next week.

Sean Longstaff is out for Newcastle after suffering an ankle injury in training. Longstaff was hurt blocking a cross during Thursday’s session and is still being assessed, and will join fellow midfielders Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Matt Ritchie (ankle), striker Dwight Gayle (calf) and defenders Florian Lejeune (knee) and DeAndre Yedlin (groin) on the sidelines. Frontman Andy Carroll was due to see a specialist on Friday afternoon as he looks to return to full training following ankle surgery earlier this year.

Last season: Newcastle 2 Liverpool 3, Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W W; Newcastle W L L W D

Top scorers: Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 4; Yoshinori Muto (Newcastle) 1, Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 1, de Lira Joelinton (Newcastle) 1 & Fabian Schar (Newcastle) 1

Match odds: H 1-7 D 7-1 A 20-1

Referee: Andre Marriner

Brighton (16) v Burnley (12)

Brighton will be without winger Leandro Trossard (groin) at the Amex Stadium. Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) could make his comeback, Yves Bissouma (shoulder) is due to return to training next week and Jose Izquierdo (knee) is still sidelined.

Burnley midfielder Danny Drinkwater is expected to be out for several weeks after injuring his ankle in an altercation outside a nightclub. Sean Dyche was sweating over the fitness of three of his wingers but at least two will be available. Ireland’s Robbie Brady is fully fit after missing the start of the season with a fractured rib while Dwight McNeil has recovered from a tight hamstring. Johann Berg Gudmundsson is touch and go with a calf problem.

Last season: Brighton 1 Burnley 3, Burnley 1 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Brighton L W D L L; Burnley L W L D L

Top scorers: Glenn Murray (Brighton) 1, Leandro Trossard (Brighton) 1, Aaron Connolly (Brighton) 1 & Neal Maupay (Brighton) 1 ; Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 4

Match odds: H 23-20 D 23-10 A 5-2

Referee: Michael Oliver

Manchester United (8) v Leicester (3) – Live on Premier Sports

Paul Pogba (ankle) and Anthony Martial (thigh) are out for injury-hit Manchester United. Defenders Luke Shaw (hamstring), Diogo Dalot (hip) and Eric Bailly (knee) also remain out. Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back) and midfielder Jesse Lingard (illness) are major doubts for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side. Defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Leicester have no new injury issues after all of their players returned from international duty unscathed. Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet and Jonny Evans were all away on duty with their respective countries. Foxes skipper Wes Morgan (back) is fit while long-term absentee Matty James (Achilles) is still recovering from an operation.

Last season: Leicester 0 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 2 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd L W D L D; Leicester D D D W W

Top scorers: Daniel James (Man Utd) 3; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 3

Match odds: H 4-5 D 27-10 A 17-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Sheffield United (10) v Southampton (13)

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson are in a race to be fit after both returned early from international duty with the Republic of Ireland this week after respective shoulder and hamstring injuries. Midfielder John Fleck will also be assessed after missing the last three games due to a hamstring strain, while striker Lys Mousset is pushing for his first start for the club.

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond misses out again due to the ankle injury that ruled him out of the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on August 31st. But Michael Obafemi and Ryan Bertrand, who have been sidelined by cramp and an ankle problem respectively, have been described by boss Ralph Hassenhuttl as “options”, and Moussa Djenepo (muscle problem) could be back involved as well. Kevin Danso is suspended following his sending off against the Red Devils.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd D D W L D; Southampton D L L W D

Top scorers: Billy Sharp (Sheff Utd) 1, Oliver McBurnie (Sheff Utd) 1, Oliver Norwood (Sheff Utd) 1, Richard Stearman (Sheff Utd) 1, John Lundstram (Sheff Utd) 1 & Callum Robinson (Sheff Utd) 1; Nathan Redmond (Southampton) 1, Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) 1, Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) 1, Danny Ings (Southampton) 1 & Michael Obafemi (Southampton) 1

Match odds: H 29-20 D 11-5 A 2-1

Referee: Lee Mason

Tottenham (9) v Crystal Palace (4)

Tottenham’s record signing Tanguy Ndombele (thigh) is back in training and will hope to start and fellow summer recruit Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) is available again alongside Eric Dier (hip) and Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring). Davinson Sanchez (ankle) is a doubt while Argentina internationals Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and Juan Foyth (ankle) are definitely sidelined.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will assess Scott Dann and James McArthur. Centre-back Dann missed the 1-0 win over Aston Villa with a hand issue but could return, while midfielder McArthur will be checked for an unspecified injury. Defender Martin Kelly (groin) remains sidelined as does striker Connor Wickham.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Crystal Palace 0, Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham D W D L D; Crystal Palace W D L W W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 3; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 2

Match odds: H 7-20 D 4-1 A 8-1

Referee: Craig Pawson

Wolves (17) v Chelsea (11)

Wolves will be without suspended defender Wily Boly when they mark 130 years of playing at Molineux against Chelsea on Saturday. Boly was sent off in the defeat at Everton prior to the international break and he must serve a one-match ban. However, Romain Saiss and Matt Doherty will both be available.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard will welcome back Antonio Rüdiger. The Germany international has been out since April with a knee injury. Pedro has recovered from a hamstring issue and will be available, while Mateo Kovacic is also fit for Lampard’s side. N’Golo Kante (ankle) remains sidelined.

Last season: Chelsea 1 Wolves 1, Wolves 2 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Wolves L D D D L; Chelsea D L D W D

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 8; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 4

Match odds: H 15-8 D 12-5 A 29-20

Referee: Scott Graham

Norwich (19) v Man City (2), 5.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Norwich full back Max Aarons (ankle) is set for a spell out while defender Ben Godfrey (groin) will be assessed. Goalkeeper Tim Krul (elbow) is also doubtful and on-loan City winger Patrick Roberts is not eligible to face his parent club. Midfielders Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner (both calf) are sidelined, along with Tom Trybull (ankle) while captain Christoph Zimmermann (foot), defender Timm Klose and winger Onel Hernandez (both knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

City defender John Stones is fit to return after a thigh injury. He will take the place of Aymeric Laporte, who is facing a lengthy lay-off after undergoing knee surgery. Striker Gabriel Jesus (thigh) is back in contention and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has overcome a stomach bug but Benjamin Mendy (knee) is not yet ready to return and winger Leroy Sane (knee) is out long term.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich W L W L L; Man City W W D W W

Top scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 5; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 6 & Raheem Sterling (Man City) 6

Match odds: H 14-1 D 15-2 A 3-20

Referee: Kevin Friend

SUNDAY

Bournemouth (15) v Everton (6), 2pm – Live on Sky Sports

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will make a late call on Lewis Cook (knee). Summer signing Lloyd Kelly (ankle) is set to return to full training while defender Charlie Daniels is recovering from surgery after sustaining a dislocated kneecap. Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Dan Gosling (hip), Simon Francis (knee), David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Everton are without Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Jonas Lossl. Gbamin has been out with a thigh strain since the second game of the season, while goalkeeper Lossl is expected to return to contention next week. Out-of-favour striker Cenk Tosun could be pushing for a recall after scoring two goals in Turkey’s 4-0 win in Moldova on Tuesday.

Last season: Everton 2 Bournemouth 0, Bournemouth 2 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L D W L L; Everton D D W L W

Top scorers: Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) 2; de Andrade Richarlison (Everton) 3

Match odds: H 2-1 D 5-2 A 27-20

Referee: Paul Tierney

Watford (20) v Arsenal (5), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores will be without defender Craig Cathcart for the first game of his second spell in charge. Cathcart sustained a tear in his thigh over the international break while playing for Northern Ireland and is expected to be out for two to three weeks. The Hornets are also without club captain Troy Deeney after he underwent knee surgery in August.

Nicolas Pepe is expected to be fit for Arsenal’s short trip to Hertfordshire. The forward did not feature for the Ivory Coast in the international break but head coach Unai Emery said he is ready to play at Vicarage Road. Rob Holding (knee) is closing in on a return but the game could come too soon, while Hector Bellerin (knee), Kieran Tierney and Konstantinos Mavropanos (both groin) are further away as they step up their recovery.

Last season: Watford 0 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 2 Watford 0

Last five league matches: Watford L L L L D; Arsenal W W W L D

Top scorers: Daryl Janmaat (Watford) 1, Will Hughes (Watford) 1, Andre Gray (Watford) 1 & Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 1; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 3

Match odds: H 27-10 D 27-10 A 19-20

Referee: Anthony Taylor

MONDAY

Aston Villa (18) v West Ham (7), 8pm – Live on Sky Sports

Aston Villa will be without striker Jonathan Kodjia after the Ivory Coast international suffered a fractured cheekbone in a training-ground clash of heads with team-mate Marvelous Nakamba and faces several weeks out. Egypt winger Trezeguet is suspended after his red card against Crystal Palace last time out.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini reported no fresh injury concerns following the international break. Winger Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a hamstring problem suffered during the Carabao Cup win at Newport and so faces a lengthy spell of rehabilitation. Defender Winston Reid is closing in on a return to action following some 18 months recovering from a serious knee problem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L L L W L; West Ham W L D W W

Top scorers: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) 2; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 3

Match odds: H 13-8 D 5-2 A 8-5

Referee: Mike Dean