The weekend’s FA Cup and Premier League team news

FA Cup - Saturday

Manchester United v Tottenham

Tottenham are set to recall Dele Alli. The England midfielder was rested for the midweek draw at Brighton as one of six changes made by boss Mauricio Pochettino, who must decide whether to pick regular FA Cup goalkeeper Michel Vorm or stick with Hugo Lloris. Danny Rose (calf) is still missing while Harry Winks (ankle) is a long-term injury victim.

Manchester United have their first-choice line-up available. Striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Nemanja Matic are among those likely to return to the starting XI after playing substitute roles at Bournemouth. Back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been out since sustaining a back problem on international duty with Argentina and is the only injury absentee, with Daley Blind returning against the Cherries.

Top goalscorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 27; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 36

Match odds: H 11-5 D 23-10 A 5-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor

FA Cup - Sunday

Chelsea v Southampton

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso serves the second game of his three-match ban for violent conduct. Danny Drinkwater remains a doubt for the tie at Wembley because of a groin problem. David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are sidelined due to respective knee and ankle injuries.

Southampton will monitor Mario Lemina and Sofiane Boufa. Midfielder Lemina has been suffering with back and hamstring problems, while winger Boufal is ill and both men missed Thursday’s 0-0 draw at Leicester. Saints centre-back Jack Stephens completes his three-match ban, with manager Mark Hughes suggesting he could make changes.

Top goalscorers (all competitions): Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 16; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 7

Match odds: H 1-2 D 16-5 A 11-2

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Premier League - Saturday

Watford (12th) v Crystal Palace (16th)

Four Watford players have been struggling with a stomach virus in the build-up. Defender Sebastian Prodl is among those who have been ill, while Gerard Deulofeu has also been absent from training with a throat infection. Jose Holebas returns after missing the defeat against Huddersfield with a back injury. Younes Kaboul (foot) and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Jeffrey Schlupp is back in contention for Palace following his recovery from an ankle injury. The full-back has returned to first-team training, but is not expected to start at Vicarage Road.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0, Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1

Last five league matches: Watford L L D L L; Crystal Palace L W L D W

Top goalscorers (all competitions): Richarlison (Watford) 8; Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 10

Match odds: H 9-5 D 23-10 A 6-4

Referee: Christopher Kavanagh

West Brom (20th) v Liverpool (3rd)

Defender Jonny Evans and forward Hal Robson-Kanu are back available for West Brom. Evans has been struggling with a knee injury of late, while Robson-Kanu suffered concussion earlier this month, but both are in contention for the Saturday lunchtime visit of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. Striker Daniel Sturridge managed a five-minute cameo in the 1-0 win at Manchester United and will be hoping to build on that following a seven-game absence with a hamstring injury.

Defender Nathaniel Clyne will miss out for Liverpool with a minor muscle problem. The England international, who has been absent for most of the season with a back injury, sat out last Saturday’s win over Bournemouth and will be missing again this weekend. Fellow defenders Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez returned to training this week after injury.

Last season: West Brom 0 Liverpool 1, Liverpool 2 West Brom 1

Last five league matches: West Brom L L L D W; Liverpool L W W D W

Top goalscorers (all competitions): Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 11; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 40

Match odds: H 5-1 D 3-1 A 8-15

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Premier League - Sunday

Arsenal (6th) v West Ham (14th)

Arsenal have doubts over the fitness of Jack Wilshere in their first game since manager Arsene Wenger announced he would stand down at the end of the season. The midfielder missed last weekend’s defeat at Newcastle with an ankle injury that could again leave him on the sidelines against David Moyes’ men, but Aaron Ramsey is available after suffering a deep gash to his calf against CSKA Moscow on April 12th.

Joe Hart could pay for his latest mistake when West Ham travel to the Emirates Stadium. The goalkeeper’s blunder gifted Stoke a goal in Monday’s 1-1 draw and boss David Moyes admits he has a decision to make, with Adrian waiting in the wings. James Collins is not ready to return from his hamstring injury.

Last season: Arsenal 3 West Ham 0, West Ham 1 Arsenal 5

Last five league matches: Arsenal L W W W L; West Ham L L W D D

Top goalscorers (all competitions): Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 13; Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 9

Match odds: H 8-15 D 7-2 A 9-2

Referee: Lee Mason

Manchester City (1st) v Swansea (17th)

Newly-crowned champions City are without top scorer Sergio Aguero. The Argentina striker underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week and will miss the rest of the club season. Midfielder Fernandinho serves the second match of a two-game ban while centre-back John Stones (adductor) remains doubtful. Left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is still working his way back to fitness from a long-term lay-off.

Swansea hope Sam Clucas will be available. Clucas missed last week’s home draw with Everton after suffering a knee injury in training. Defender Mike van der Hoorn is expected to return after a shoulder problem, but Luciano Narsingh (ankle) and Renato Sanches (hamstring) are out.

Last season: Man City 2 Swansea 1, Swansea 1 Man City 3

Last five league matches: Man City W W W L W; Swansea W D L D D

Top goalscorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 30; Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 11

Match odds: H 1-8 D 15-2 A 18-1

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Stoke (19th) v Burnley (7th)

Stoke welcome back midfielder Charlie Adam from suspension. The Scot has sat out the last three matches, but comes back into contention while full-back Glen Johnson returned to training on Friday following a groin problem. But the Potters will still be without defender Kostas Stafylidis (fractured rib) and forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (groin).

Burnley are crossing their fingers over James Tarkowski’s fitness. Ben Mee is still out with a shin injury and fellow centre-half Tarkowski has been recovering from a knock suffered in Thursday’s defeat to Chelsea. Scott Arfield is absent with a calf problem while Jon Walters, Steven Defour and Robbie Brady are all recovering from varying knee complaints.

Last season: Burnley 1 Stoke 0, Stoke 2 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Stoke L L L L D; Burnley W W W W W

Top goalscorers (all competitions): Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 7; Chris Wood (Burnley) 11

Match odds: H 13-10 D 21-10 A 23-10

Referee: Mike Dean

Premier League - Monday

Everton (9th) v Newcastle (10th)

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is back training outside for his rehabilitation sessions but will not be available on Monday. The Iceland international is still a few weeks away from recovering fully from a knee injury. Defender Mason Holgate may also make a return from an ankle problem before the end of the season.

Christian Atsu is out for Newcastle through injury. The winger has a minor knee problem and will not be risked. Loan signing Islam Slimani is still awaiting his first start for the club after two appearances as a substitute.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Everton W W L D D; Newcastle L W W W W

Top goalscorers (all competitions): Wayne Rooney (Everton) 11; Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) 7

Match odds: H 13-10 D 11-5 A 11-5

Referee: Robert Madley