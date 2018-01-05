Team news for all of the weekend’s FA Cup third round ties

SATURDAY [all kick off times 3pm, unless stated]

Aston Villa v Peterborough

John Terry will start for Villa after missing the last 10 games, but Scott Hogan will miss out with an ankle issue. Andre Green is expected to be involved, while Henri Lansbury could feature off the bench. Villa boss Steve Bruce has pledged to blood a clutch of youngsters in a bid to keep his squad fresh.

Visitors Peterborough will have goalkeeper Jonathan Bond available after he renewed his loan spell from Reading. Bond played in the second-round tie against Woking and should continue in goal for Grant McCann’s side. Defender Jack Baldwin has been absent for four weeks with a hamstring problem but could feature after coming through training with no ill-effects.

Top scorers (all competitions): Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) 12; Jack Marriott (Peterborough) 20

Match odds: H 6-10 A 4-1 D 11-4

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside)

Birmingham v Burton

Che Adams will not start for Birmingham despite recovering from his latest hamstring problem. The 21-year-old forward has battled persistent hamstring issues this term, so manager Steve Cotterill is determined to ease him back into action. Goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak will miss out having failed to return to full training.

Burton boss Nigel Clough expects to have an unchanged squad to choose from for the third-round tie. Full-back John Brayford and centre-half Ben Turner may not have trained in midweek but both players will be available for selection on Saturday. Clough has said he will not make wholesale changes to his team as he looks to maintain the momentum his side have built over the festive period, winning three and drawing one of their five Championship fixtures.

Top scorers (all competitions): Che Adams (Birmingham) 5; Lloyd Dyer (Burton) 5

Match odds: H 21-20 A 12-5 D 9-4

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)

Blackburn v Hull

Blackburn will again be without striker Marcus Antonsson. The Swede, on loan from Leeds, is due to see a specialist for scans on an ankle injury that could keep him out until the end of the month. Rovers do anticipate having Joe Nuttall available, with the forward having missed the past two games through illness.

Hull goalkeeper David Marshall will make his first start since May in place of first-choice Allan McGregor. Midfielder David Meyler and striker Fraizer Campbell are expected to feature after recently overcoming injury, but winger Kamil Grosicki (ankle) remains sidelined.

Top scorers (all competitions): Bradley Dack (Blackburn) 11; Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 11

Match odds: H 11-10 A 9-4 D 9-4

Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands)

Bolton v Huddersfield

Bolton are without midfielders Karl Henry and Darren Pratley. The pair were injured in Monday’s victory over Hull with Pratley facing six weeks out with a hairline fracture of the fibula and Henry straining a hamstring. Another midfielder, Josh Vela, may also be unavailable having missed training this week due to illness.

New signing Terence Kongolo will be in the squad for Huddersfield after joining on loan from Monaco this week. Midfielder Philip Billing (ankle) could return after nearly three months out while Jon Gorenc Stankovic has returned to training as he works his way back from a long-term knee injury. Joel Coleman will start in goal, but defender Chris Lowe is unavailable after picking up a foot injury during Monday’s loss to Leicester and could also miss next weekend’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Top scorers (all competitions): Gary Madine (Bolton) 9; Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield) 5

Match odds: H 12-5 A 21-20 D 9-4

Referee: Roger East (Wiltshire)

Bournemouth v Wigan

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will bring in fresh faces. Ryan Fraser will be available again after sitting out Bournemouth’s draw at Brighton on New Year’s Day with a hamstring issue. Josh King (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (back), Jermain Defoe (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) remained sidelined.

Wigan could have forward Ryan Colclough available again after five games out with a shoulder injury. Defender Alex Bruce could miss out with a back problem. Manager Paul Cook has no other new injuries to contend with.

Top scorers (all competitions): Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 6; Nick Powell (Wigan) 11

Match odds: H 3-4 A 16-5 D 5-2

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Brentford v Notts County

Emiliano Marcondes and Alan Judge are set to feature for Brentford. Danish midfielder Marcondes is in line to make his Bees debut, having completed his move to Griffin Park on a free transfer from FC Nordsjaelland. Boss Dean Smith is also hoping Judge will figure for the first time in 20 months against his former club after recovering from a broken leg. Lewis Macleod is another looking for game time as he builds up his fitness following a cruciate liagement injury.

Veteran striker Shola Ameobi could be back for Notts County. The 36-year-old has missed the last three matches with a knock but he is nearing a return. Liam Noble is finally set to make his first appearance since returning to the club and he should feature in central midfield for the League Two promotion hopefuls at some point during the tie.

Top scorers (all competitions): Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 8; Jorge Grant (Notts County) 16

Match odds: H 4-9 A 5-1 D 10-3

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

Cardiff v Mansfield

Cardiff are short on numbers, with Lee Peltier ruled out for a month after being booked in for surgery and Matthew Connolly — who damaged a muscle in the New Year’s Day defeat at QPR — out for a similar length of time. They are already without Aron Gunnarsson (ankle), Sean Morrison (groin), Danny Ward (knee) and Kadeem Harris (groin), and Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock says his squad has also had to cope with a training-ground flu bug this week.

Danny Rose could return to the Mansfield squad after missing the win over Carlisle on Monday with a hip injury. Captain Zander Diamond also missed that match after he was struck in the face with the ball against Wycombe on December 30 and remains absent. Midfielder Joel Byrom will not be fit in time, but he is expected to return to training next week following his groin injury. Defender David Mirfin is still being assessed after knee surgery and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved.

Top scorers (all competitions): Junior Hoilett & Joe Ralls (Cardiff) 6; Danny Rose (Mansfield) 12

Match odds: H 8-15 A 9-2 D 3-1

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday

Carlisle striker Sam Cosgrove could retain his place after signing a new short-term deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season. The 21-year-old made his first start in Monday’s defeat at Mansfield but fellow forwards Hallam Hope and Richie Bennett are also pushing for inclusion after both came off the bench at half-time. Midfielder Kelvin Etuhu has had a scan this week on an ankle injury which has kept him in a protective boot and is unlikely to be risked.

Sheffield Wednesday will be without defender Jack Hunt, who sustained a hip injury in last week’s home defeat to Burton. Winger George Boyd is set to make his first appearance since September following two shoulder operations, but goalkeeper Keiren Westwood remains a week away from a return to training.

Top scorers (all competitions): Hallam Hope (Carlisle) 9; Gary Hooper (Sheff Wed) 11

Match odds: H 10-3 A 8-11 D 13-5

Referee: David Webb (County Durham)

Coventry v Stoke

Brighton loanee Jordan Maguire-Drew could slot into the Coventry squad. Striker Stuart Beavon remains a doubt with a bruised foot, and centre-back Rod McDonald continues to nurse a groin complaint. Josh Barrett has been recovering from illness, while Duckens Nazon has returned to parent club Wolves.

Erik Pieters was forced off with a hamstring issue against Newcastle and is unlikely to be fit to feature at the Ricoh Arena. If he does not make it, he will join fellow Stoke defenders Ryan Shawcross (calf) and Bruno Martins Indi (groin) on the sidelines. Several other players have knocks but Mark Hughes has promised to name a strong team, with the Potters desperately in need of a morale-boosting victory.

Top scorers (all competitions): Marc McNulty (Coventry) 12; Peter Crouch, Mame Diouf, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting & Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 4

Match odds: H 4-1 A 6-10 D 11-4

Referee: Martin Atkinson (West Yorkshire)

Doncaster v Rochdale

Doncaster appear to have recovered from a virus which swept through their squad over the Christmas period. Forward Alfie Beestin, midfielder Rodney Kongolo, striker Alfie May and defender Mathieu Baudry had been affected, but were all included in the squad for the draw at Peterborough on New Year’s Day. Rovers will be without midfielder Ben Whiteman, who has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Sheffield United. Fellow midfielder Jordan Houghton will be available after the club extended his loan spell from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Full-back Joe Rafferty has missed the last two games through injury and is a major doubt for Rochdale, who have not won in six games since progressing past Slough in round two. Striker Steve Davies was forced off in the league game against Doncaster with a knock and missed the subsequent home defeat against Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Top scorers (all competitions): John Marquis (Doncaster) 7; Ian Henderson (Rochdale) 10

Match odds: H 21-20 A 23-10 D 23-10

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)

Exeter v West Brom

Exeter will make late calls on Jayden Stockley and Jordan Moore-Taylor. Top scorer Stockley broke his nose during the defeat at Newport on New Year’s Day while skipper Moore-Taylor missed that game with a muscle injury and Grecians boss Paul Tisdale is already short of defensive cover.

Matt Phillips (hamstring) and Craig Dawson (fatigue) will miss out for West Brom. Nacer Chadli (hip) and James Morrison (Achilles) are also sidelined but Sam Field, Oliver Burke, Allan Nyom and Boaz Myhill could all feature. Jonathan Leko may also travel after returning from his loan spell at Bristol City along with Kane Wilson, who has spent the last five months on loan at Exeter.

Top scorers (all competitions): Jayden Stockley (Exeter) 13; Jay Rodriguez & Salomon Rondon (West Brom) 4

Match odds: H 19-5 A 13-20 D 13-5

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Fleetwood v Leicester (kick off: 12.45pm)

Fleetwood will have to cope without new six-figure signing Paddy Madden, who is cup-tied having already featured for his former club Scunthorpe in a previous round. Boss Uwe Rosler could make changes after the New Year’s Day defeat to Bradford with Conor McAleny pushing for his first start since returning from an ankle injury.

Jamie Vardy is a major doubt for Leicester’s trip to his former club. The England forward is struggling with the groin injury he suffered at Liverpool last weekend and is yet to train ahead of the game at Highbury Stadium. Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson (both hamstring) are out, along with Robert Huth (ankle), but Adrien Silva is expected to start after making his delayed debut off the bench in the 3-0 New Year’s Day win over Huddersfield.

Top scorers (all competitions): Devante Cole (Fleetwood 12; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 10

Match odds: H 4-1 A 6-10 D 11-4

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Fulham v Southampton

Fulham winger Floyd Ayite is set to miss out after he limped off with a suspected hamstring injury during the 4-1 victory over Ipswich on Tuesday, but fellow wide man Lucas Piazon is in line for his first start since August after a broken leg. David Button is set for a run-out in goal while boss Slavisa Jokanovic will be considering further changes.

Southampton’s French full-back Pied, who played the full 90 minutes as Saints lost to Crystal Palace on Tuesday, has suffered a leg problem and joins fellow defenders Wesley Hoedt (concussion) and Cedric Soares (hamstring) on the sidelines. Top scorer Charlie Austin has completed a three-game ban but will continue to be absent due to a hamstring issue.

Top scorers (all competitions): Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) 7; Charlie Austin (Southampton) 6

Match odds: H 9-4 A 21-20 D 12-5

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Ipswich v Sheffield United

Ipswich could hand a debut to new signing Aaron Drinan. The Irish teenager has been training with the Championship side since October and completed his permanent move for an undisclosed fee from Waterford on Thursday. Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam may be available again for Mick McCarthy’s side after injury but Grant Ward (groin) and Adam Webster (Achilles) miss out.

Sheffield United defender Jake Wright could start with boss Chris Wilder expected to make wholesale changes. Wright’s last appearance came at the end of November, while the likes of Daniel Lafferty, Caolan Lavery and Samir Carruthers are also likely to feature.

Top scorers (all competitions): Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich) 10; Leon Clarke (Sheff Utd) 15

Match odds: H 17-10 A 29-20 D 11-5

Referee: Mike Jones (Cheshire)

Manchester City v Burnley

City are still without captain Vincent Kompany (calf). The availability of playmaker David Silva, who has missed four of the last six games for personal reasons, is also unclear. Defender Benjamin Mendy (knee), midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) and striker Gabriel Jesus (knee) are all sidelined.

Burnley are expected to be without midfielder Scott Arfield, who sustained a minor hamstring strain in the home defeat to Liverpool on New Year’s Day. Defender Stephen Ward (knee) and striker Chris Wood (leg) are both making good progress but will not be in contention this weekend, while Tom Heaton (shoulder) and Robbie Brady (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Top scorers (all competitions): Raheem Sterling (Man City) 18; Chris Wood (Burnley) 6

Match odds: H 1-8 A 16-1 D 6-1

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Middlesbrough v Sunderland (kick off: 1pm)

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is likely to make changes and has a full squad available to him.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is facing a far less positive picture on the fitness front. Darron Gibson could be sidelined for up to 10 weeks by a groin injury, while fellow midfielders Paddy McNair (also groin) and Aiden McGeady (calf) will be assessed, but are doubtful.

Top scorers (all competitions): Britt Assombalonga (Middlesbrough) 12; Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) 12

Match odds: H 4-5 A 10-3 D 23-10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Millwall v Barnsley

Millwall forward Tom Elliott could return after being out injured since Boxing Day. Manager Neil Harris is likely to make a handful of changes for the match, with Aiden O’Brien and Kris Twardek among those hoping to start.

Barnsley will once again be without injured defender Andy Yiadom (sprained ankle) and winger Ryan Hedges (thigh). Angus MacDonald could return to contention and fellow centre-half Adam Jackson has returned to training as he works his way back from a serious knee injury.

Top scorers (all competitions): George Saville (Millwall) 7; Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) 9

Match odds: H 1-1 A 13-5 D 11-5

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire)

Newcastle v Luton

Chancel Mbemba is out for Newcastle after suffering a knee problem in training. He will miss the match along with fellow defenders Florian Lejeune (foot) and Jesus Gamez (ankle). Keeper Rob Elliot is still out with a thigh problem and that could represent an opportunity for Freddie Woodman, while striker Aleksandar Mitrovic continues his recovery from a back problem.

Alan Sheehan begins a three-game ban for Luton following his sending-off on New Year’s Day, while fellow centre-back Scott Cuthbert is expected to miss a further four weeks due to a groin injury. Hatters boss Nathan Jones has suggested he could sign a replacement in time to face the Premier League Magpies with Glen Rea, Akin Famewo and Frankie Musonda his current options to partner Johnny Mullins in central defence.

Top scorers (all competitions): Dwight Gayle & Joselu (Newcastle) 3; Danny Hylton (Luton) 16

Match odds: H 4-9 A 5-1 D 10-3

Referee: Neil Swarbrick (Lancashire)

Norwich v Chelsea (5.30pm)

Norwich will be without Harrison Reed (hip) and Marco Stiepermann (groin) against the Premier League champions. Centre-back Sean Raggett has returned to Carrow Road following his loan spell with Lincoln but will be unavailable.

David Luiz is set to play for only the second time since October when Chelsea head to Norfolk. Luiz is fit again following a knee injury and after losing his place to Andreas Christensen but is likely to play as the Blues rotate their options. Charly Musonda could feature following a groin injury, but Eden Hazard is a doubt with a knock to his calf sustained in Wednesday’s draw at Arsenal.

Top scorers (all competitions): Josh Murphy (Norwich) 8; Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 12

Match odds: H 6-1 A 2-5 D 10-3

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

QPR v MK Dons

Experienced QPR winger Jamie Mackie has suffered a back injury which requires surgery and faces a couple of months on the sidelines. Defender Grant Hall is a doubt with the knee problem which kept him out of the 2-1 win over Cardiff on New Year’s Day. Teenage forward Ebere Eze could be handed a chance after returning from an impressive loan spell at Wycombe.

Dons defender Joe Walsh is available again after serving a one-match ban but forward Osman Sow is still suspended. Aidan Nesbitt is fit again after an injury absence and the midfielder is back in contention after resuming training while Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo could be involved after joining the Buckinghamshire club on loan this week.

Top scorers (all competitions): Matt Smith (QPR) 6; Chuks Aneke & Gboly Ariyibi (MK Dons) 7

Match odds: H 4-5 A 3-1 D 5-2

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

Stevenage v Reading

Stevenage could hand a debut to goalkeeper Tom King. He joined Boro on loan from Millwall on Thursday and is eligible to feature against the Royals. Midfielder Terence Vancooten remains a doubt after suffering a facial injury on Boxing Day which has kept him out of the last two games.

Tiago Ilori, George Evans, Omar Richards and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are all likely to feature for Reading, who have slipped to 18th in the Championship. Forward Joseph Mendes and midfielder Stephen Quinn (both knee) are also still in rehabilitation.

Top scorers (all competitions): Matt Godden (Stevenage) 13; Modou Barrow (Reading) 7

Match odds: H 3-1 A 5-6 D 12-5

Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire)

Watford v Bristol City

Troy Deeney should return for Watford after serving a four-match suspension. The striker has completed his ban for a red card against Huddersfield, and is expected to return to the Hornets’ squad. Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes (both hamstring), Younes Kaboul (foot), Miguel Britos (ankle), Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah and Isaac Success (all knee) all remain out injured.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has promised changes for the trip to Vicarage Road. City’s hectic fixture list caught up with them in a 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa on New Year’s Day and Johnson will rest several regulars ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final at Manchester City. Cauley Woodrow, Matty Taylor and Niclas Eliasson are among the fringe players who will start.

Top scorers (all competitions): Richarlison (Watford) 8; Bobby Reid (Bristol City) 13

Match odds: H 1-2 A 9-2 D 16-5

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Wolves v Swansea

Wolves will again be without suspended captain Danny Batth as he serves the second part of a three-match ban following his red card against Bristol City and Ryan Bennett could continue in his absence. Coach Nuno Espirito Santo may opt to ring the changes elsewhere, with the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Kortney Hause, Bright Enobakhare and Ruben Vinagre pushing for starts. Highly-rated young Spanish striker Rafa Mir will also be keen to show what he can do after joining from Valencia this week, but Prince Oniangue, Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes have left on loan and Carl Ikeme and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh are long-term absentees.

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be rested at Molineux, Kyle Naughton is suspended and veteran pair Angel Rangel and Leon Britton are sidelined by calf injuries. Ki Sung-yueng (calf) and Tammy Abraham (hip) could also miss out, but Kyle Bartley is available again following a knee ligament injury and Wilfried Bony returns to the squad after missing four games with a hamstring problem.

Top scorers (all competitions): Leo Bonatini (Wolves) 12; Tammy Abraham & Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 5

Match odds: H 4-5 A 10-3 D 9-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Wycombe v Preston

Wycombe will give a late fitness test to midfielder Dominic Gape, who suffered a thigh strain against Forest Green on New Year’s Day and had to be substituted early in the second half. Matt Bloomfield was taken off as a precaution in that game but will be available, while defender Adam El Abd, who has not featured since mid-December, is likely to return from a calf problem.

Billy Bodin could make his Preston debut, but fellow new signing Louis Moult’s bow will likely have to wait. Bodin was signed from Bristol Rovers on Thursday evening and is not cup-tied having missed their previous game in the competition. Moult, recruited from Motherwell, has also completed his switch to North End but revealed he is carrying a slight injury that will prevent him from training until next week.

Top scorers (all competitions): Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe) 13; Jordan Hugill (Preston) 10

Match odds: H 12-5 A 1-1 D 12-5

Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside)

Yeovil v Bradford

Yeovil will be without defender Omar Sowunmi and midfielder Connor Smith after they were sent off in the 2-1 home defeat to Crawley on New Year’s Day. Yeovil boss Darren Way will also be unable to call on James Bailey after the captain was ruled out for up to three months with medial ligament damage. Barnsley midfielder Jared Bird could make his debut after signing on loan until the end of the season.

Bradford quartet Tyrell Robinson, Adam Thompson, Matthew Kilgallon and Dominic Poleon will all return to the squad. Left-sided player Robinson and defender Thompson have recovered from illness, while centre-half Kilgallon and forward Poleon both returned to training this week.

Top scorers (all competitions): Otis Khan (Yeovil) 10; Charlie Wyke (Bradford) 12

Match odds: H 3-1 A 4-5 D 5-2

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)

SUNDAY [kick off 3pm, unless stated]

Newport v Leeds (kick off: 12pm)

Veteran forward Paul Hayes could make a belated debut for Newport. The former Barnsley and Scunthorpe striker signed in October but registration issues were not resolved until this week. County welcome back central defender Mark O’Brien after a three-game ban, while Sean Rigg and Calaum Jahraldo-Martin are available again after hip and hamstring injuries. Marlon Jackson (hamstring) remains out and Aaron Collins and Aaron Williams are both cup-tied.

Leeds pair Ronaldo Vieira and Stuart Dallas could both return to the starting line-up after injury. Midfielder Vieira has missed the last two games due to a knock sustained in the recent win at Burton, while an ankle injury has kept winger Dallas sidelined since the end of November. Right-back Luke Ayling will be assessed after an ankle knock forced him out of the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day.

Top scorers (all competitions): Shawn McCoulsky (Newport) 10; Kemar Roofe (Leeds) 10

Match odds: H 18-5 A 13-20 D 11-4

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (kick off: 4pm)

Forest will check on the fitness of Daryl Murphy. The seven-goal striker missed the goalless draw at Leeds on New Year’s Day with a knock sustained during the defeat to Sunderland, which proved to be Mark Warburton’s final game as manager. Academy boss Gary Brazil will remain in charge for Sunday’s third-round tie at the City Ground and he has options available to him should he wish to make any changes to the starting line-up.

Arsenal are missing Granit Xhaka for the trip to the City Ground due to a groin injury. Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Olivier Giroud (hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle) remain sidelined. Arsene Wenger has stated that he will rotate some of his players.

Top scorers (all competitions): Kieran Dowell (Nottm Forest) 8; Alexandre Lacazette & Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 8

Match odds: H 5-1 A 4-9 D 10-3

Referee: Jon Moss (West Yorkshire)

Shrewsbury v West Ham (kick off: 2pm)

Shrewsbury could recall Ben Godfrey. The midfielder has impressed on loan from Norwich this season but started on the bench in the New Year’s Day win over Oldham as boss Paul Hurst tried to rotate during the busy festive schedule. Fellow Norwich loanee Carlton Morris could also return while winger Arthur Gnahoua, who made his first start in three months against Oldham, may drop out.

Joe Hart returns to face the club where he began his career when West Ham head to Shropshire. The England goalkeeper is expected to get a run-out ahead of current Hammers first choice Adrian. Marko Arnautovic (hamstring), Michail Antonio (groin) and Aaron Cresswell (back) are unlikely to be risked while Jose Fonte (ankle) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are still out.

Top scorers (all competitions): Stefan Payne (Shrewsbury) 10; Andre Ayew (West Ham) 6

Match odds: H 11-4 A 10-11 D 23-10

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to ring the changes for Spurs, with Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen all likely to be rested at Wembley. Fernando Llorente, Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth are among those in contention to come in. Toby Alderweireld remains out with a hamstring injury while Danny Rose is also struggling with pain in his knee.

Dons boss Neal Ardley confirmed captain Barry Fuller’s ankle injury was not as bad as first feared and that “with a bit of luck” the veteran defender will be able to face Tottenham. Fellow defender Jon Meades, who missed Monday’s 2-0 win over Southend, and striker Cody McDonald, who has been playing with a fractured metatarsal, were also able to train on Friday and are in contention for Wembley. However, it remains to be seen when Kwesi Appiah (hamstring) will return with Ardley confirming the Ghana striker requires surgery to get back to full fitness.

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24; Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) 12

Match odds: 1-10 A 20-1 D 13-2

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

MONDAY

Brighton v Crystal Palace (kick off: 7.45pm)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has confirmed he will rotate his squad. Defender Connor Goldson and midfielder Beram Kayal, who have each made limited appearances this campaign, are two of those expected to play, along with out-of-favour midfielder Jiri Skalak.

Yohan Cabaye starts after fatigue but Joel Ward (groin), Mamadou Sakho (calf), Connor Wickham, Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon (all knee) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (knock) are out. Jairo Riedewald, Bakary Sako, Patrick van Aanholt and Damien Delaney are pushing to start for Palace.

Top scorers (all competitions): Glenn Murray (Brighton) 6; James McArthur (Crystal Palace) 5

Match odds: H 8-5 A 17-10 D 2-1

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)