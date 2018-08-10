Pep Guardiola bemoans no work permit for Douglas Luiz

Brazilian defender will not be able to play for Manchester City to due administration rules

Jamie Jackson

Manchester City’s Douglas Luiz tackles Franck Ribery during a pre-season friendly. Photo: Rhona Wise/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Douglas Luiz has been refused a work permit, with the Manchester City manager wishing the decision had been made earlier to allow him to consider a replacement.

Guardiola had identified the 20-year-old Brazilan as a potential deputy for Fernandinho should the midfielder need a rest during the season but will have to find other solution.

“He’s not allowed [to play for us],” Guardiola said. “We are going to try to help him to go on loan again [to Girona]and try to get the work permit [for that]. It’s so difficult for me to understand.

“One guy who doesn’t see the player or any training sessions every day has to judge if Douglas has the ability and quality to play. I accept the rules but I don’t understand because anybody in the world can work wherever he wants.

“I would have preferred it if it wasn’t announced yesterday. If they decide the rules are the rules, let me know 15 days ago and maybe we can decide what we can do.

“The manager from Brazil [Tite]and myself know more than the guys who decide he is not able to play. I am so sad and disappointed for Douglas because he could help us, play with us. He has shown many good things in training sessions and the reason why we spent a lot of money to buy him [£10.7M]is because he is a player with a huge capacity to play for us.”

Guardiola added that Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are set to be included in the squad for Sunday’s league opener at Arsenal. They both returned to training only on Monday following post-World Cup breaks. – Guardian service

